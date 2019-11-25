Four Title I schools in the Atlanta Public Schools district have been recognized by the state for their success.
The schools were on the 2019-20 list of Distinguished and Reward Schools released Nov. 25 by the Georgia Department of Education. Title I schools are designated as schools that have the highest concentration of low-income students and therefore get the most federal funding.
Distinguished Schools are the highest-performing Title I schools in Georgia, and the Reward Schools are designated as Title I schools making the biggest improvements.
Four Atlanta schools were on the Rewards Schools list, with the first two serving Buckhead-area students: Bolton Academy, Garden Hills Elementary School, KIPP Vision and KIPP Vision Primary.
Reward Schools are among the greatest-improving 5% of Title I Schoolwide Program schools and Title I Targeted Assistance schools. Reward Schools also must maintain the performance of their economically disadvantaged students, students with disabilities and English learners to be recognized.
No Atlanta schools were on the Distinguished Schools list, and Distinguished Schools are among the highest-performing 5% of Title I Schoolwide Program schools and Title I Targeted Assistance schools.
“While we are focused on continuous improvement for all schools, it’s also essential that we recognize when schools are doing well,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a news release. “These schools are overcoming barriers, meeting challenges and producing great gains for their students. I commend the school leaders, teachers, parents and communities in our 2019-20 Distinguished and Reward Schools who are opening up opportunities for their students.”
Schools must be Title I to be eligible for the Distinguished School and Reward School designations, and must not be currently classified as Comprehensive Support and Improvement or Targeted Support and Improvement schools.
