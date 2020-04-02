Since 1958, the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program has honored the state’s highest-achieving seniors.
It was launched by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, and in 1994 the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) Foundation was asked to coordinate the program in association with the chamber and the Georgia Department of Education.
The award is given to students whose standardized test scores elevate them to the highest 10% of their senior class.
According to Lynn Varner of the STAR program lead support team, which guides the program, its mission is to recognize Georgia’s highest-achieving high school seniors, as well as the teachers who have been most instrumental, in that student’s eyes, in helping that student achieve academic notoriety.
“The 86,000-plus members of the Professional Association of Georgia Educators are honored to recognize Georgia’s future leaders and the professional educators who have nurtured these students,” Varner said in a news release.
Annually the state’s STAR student overall winner and first runner-up each receive cash scholarship awards, and Georgia’s STAR teacher overall winner and first runner-up each get cash awards.
Though this year’s STAR state banquet was cancelled due to health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), winners will still be crowned. At the 2019 event, North Atlanta’s Robert "Jake" Churchill was named the state’s STAR student first runner-up. Could another local student be honored this year?
Here's a look at each local school’s STAR students and teachers:
Editor’s note: Atlanta Country Day School, Cumberland Academy of Georgia and The Howard School are not participating in the STAR student and teacher program this year.
Atlanta Classical
STAR student: Charlotte Taylor
GPA: 4.0415
Highest SAT score: 1530
Extracurricular activities: Key Club, Quintilian Honor Society, yearbook committee, varsity soccer, basketball and soccer, Debate Club, International Club
Awards and honors: National Merit finalist, Presidential Scholar nominee, Magna Cum Laude National Latin Exam recipient, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Society, High Honor Roll
College choices: University of Georgia, Georgia Institute of Technology, Furman University, Washington & Lee University, Hillsdale College, Davidson College
Career path: art restoration and conservation
STAR teacher: Kevin Roth, Latin
Atlanta Girls’
STAR student: Kimberly Kassis
GPA: 4.00
Highest SAT/ACT score: NA
Extracurricular activities: co-editor of the Atlanta Girls’ School literary magazine, School Lead ambassador, Chick Chat leader, varsity swimming
Awards and honors: English Scholar Award, Dartmouth Book Award, 7 scholastic writing awards
College choices: Georgia Tech, Washington & Lee and Wake Forest
Career path: international affairs
STAR teacher: Amber Player, English and creative writing
Atlanta International
STAR student: Maanit Madan
GPA: NA
Highest SAT/ACT score: NA
Extracurricular activities: Model United Nations, playing bassoon, captain of the school’s iHOT Robotics team, co-founder of two tech startups: Tecshala LLC and bippy LLC
Awards and honors: iHOT Robotics World Championships, Apple WorldWide Developer Scholarship 2016 and 2017, Congressional App Challenge Winner 2017. Participated in 2018 GA Governor's Honors Program
College choices: undecided
Career path: computer science
STAR teacher: Catalina Ghercioiu, IB math
Atlanta Jewish
STAR student: Max Goldstein
GPA: 4.0
Highest SAT score: 1560
Extracurricular activities: Palette (school newspaper), baseball team, Model UN
Awards and honors: NA
College choices: Washington University
Career path: public policy, foreign affairs
STAR teacher: Joel Rojek, AP English language and AP English literature
Brandon Hall
STAR student: Chih-Chun “Vivian” Lin
GPA: 4.2 (weighted)
Highest SAT/ACT score: NA
Extracurricular activities: math team, which placed first three times in the GISA 2A category, top 10% in Kennesaw mathematics competition and earned a place in final run
Awards and honors: best performance in math, science and art in past years, awards for a STEAM Fair project for two years
College choices: undecided but considering University of California San Diego
Career path: plans to major in psychology in college
STAR teacher: Nicole Chapman, chemistry and forensics
Ben Franklin
STAR student: Jonas Iskander
GPA: NA
Highest SAT/ACT score: NA
Extracurricular activities: cross country, the ultimate Frisbee; Atlanta Young Singers and the school’s band, where he sings
Awards and honors: National Merit finalist; as an Emory University math student, he participated in Emory Number Theory Research Experience for Undergraduates, and is attending again this summer; he and others have submitted two papers on high-level math research; sings in classical vocal competitions and was a finalist in the Schmidt Vocal Competition in 2018 and received an encouragement award in 2017.
College choices: undecided
Career path: research in mathematics and/or physics
STAR teacher: Edward Ellis, humanities
Galloway
STAR student: Nicholas Hungria
GPA: 4.21
Highest SAT/ACT score: 36 (composite)
Extracurricular activities: policy debate
Awards and honors: none
College choices: NA
Career path: undecided but technology-related
STAR teacher: Cheryl Despathy, assistant director of teaching and learning and upper learning debate coach
Holy Innocents’
STAR student: Matthew Keagle
GPA: 4.48
Highest SAT score: 1550
Extracurricular activities: cross country, track and field, Boy Scouts, Young Life, Peachtree Presbyterian Church youth group
Awards and honors: National Merit Scholarship Program letter of commendation, Georgia Certificate of Merit Award, Eagle Scout, William T. Hornaday Bronze Award, English Honors Award, Photography I Award, French III Honors Award, AP World History Award
College choices: Georgia Tech, Clemson University, University of Virginia and Wake Forest University
Career path: orthopedic medicine, law, environmental science or business
STAR teacher: Melody Cannon, English
Holy Spirit Prep
STAR student: Manuel "Manny" Yepes
GPA: NA
Highest ACT score: 36
Extracurricular activities: varsity soccer, Debate Club, newspaper, Cantias Society (initiative supporting professional development in Sierra Leone)
Awards and honors: National Merit finalist
College choices: undecided
Career path: unknown
STAR teacher: Amanda Thornhill, math
Lovett
STAR student: Jenny Chen
GPA: NA
Highest SAT/ACT score: NA
Extracurricular activities: internship with Lovett's marine biology program, Atlanta Professional Dance Academy ballet and Chinese folk dancer, Lovett Green Team co-president member, Student Service Board, Covenant House Georgia's Scholars in Service, classically trained pianist, speech and debate team
Awards and honors: National Honor Society
College choices: undecided but wants to study environmental analysis
Career path: undecided
STAR teacher: Susan Wingate, AP physics and 12th-grade level team coordinator
Marist
STAR student: Charlie Callahan
GPA: 4.43
Highest SAT score: 1550
Extracurricular activities: varsity lacrosse, Atlanta Coyotes club team lacrosse, National Honor Society, German Honor Society, Math Honor Society, plays trombone with the Marist Wind Ensemble, volunteer with Sunrise Assisted Living and Dogwood Assisted Living, owns a pressure-washing business
Awards and honors: dean's List, Notre Dame Book Award, Class of 2020 Georgia Certificate of Merit
College choices: Georgia Tech or Stanford University
Career path: mechanical engineering with an emphasis on automobiles
STAR teacher: José Gregory, social studies
Mount Vernon
STAR student: Eliza Bruno
GPA: 4.58 (weighted)
Highest ACT score: 33
Extracurricular activities: equestrian team captain, Interact Club, Vecinos de Sandy Springs (founding member), On the River magazine writer, cosmetic chemistry summer course at Brown University, Atlanta Equestrian intern
Awards and honors: Georgia Certificate of Merit, National Honor Society, AP Scholar, National Spanish Exam gold medal
College choices: undecided
Career path: possibly engineering
STAR teacher: Amy Choi, humanities and AP world history
North Atlanta
STAR student: Ezra Midkiff
GPA: 4.3
Highest SAT score: 1530
Extracurricular activities: Rho Kappa, 11 Stories Editor – North Atlanta student news broadcast
Awards and honors: Principal’s List, Governor’s Honors Program district nominee, Georgia Boys State Graduate – summer citizenship program, AP Scholar with Distinction, NOCTI certification in Graphic Design
College choices: Georgia Tech, University of Georgia, Ohio State University, Miami University (Ohio), Rice University, College of William and Mary
Career path: undecided but involving writing
STAR teacher: Erica Hiers, language arts, IB English and theory of knowledge
North Springs
STAR students: Yaron Bernstein and DeAndre Johnson
GPA: NA
Highest SAT score: 1560 (both)
Extracurricular activities: NA
Awards and honors: NA
College choices: NA
Career path: NA
STAR teachers: John Gresens (Bernstein) and Laura Romero-Mondragon (Johnson)
Pace
STAR student: Aidan Gannon
GPA: NA
Highest SAT score: NA
Extracurricular activities: student council (student body secretary), varsity lacrosse, senior giving committee, Model UN program and Pace Academy Entrepreneurship Mentor Day (co-leader)
Awards and honors: National Merit semifinalist, AP Scholar with Distinction, Social Entrepreneurship Challenge runner-up, member of the Cum Laude, National Honor and Orkin societies.
College choice: Yale University
Career path: undecided
STAR teacher: Grady Stevens, world languages and U.S. history
Riverwood
STAR student: Ricardo Ruiz
GPA: 101.8 (weighted)
Highest SAT score: 1580
Extracurricular activities: co-captain of the debate and math teams. Eagle Scout candidate
Awards and honors: Georgia Governor’s Honors Program (2018 for mathematics), National AP Scholar.
College choices: MIT, Georgia Tech
Career path: computer science and/or engineering
STAR teacher: Rod Schopke, math
St. Pius X
STAR students: Daniel Buckley and Margherita Ceccagnoli
GPAs: Buckley (4.0), Ceccagnoli (97.56)
Highest SAT/ACT scores: Buckley (36), Ceccagnoli (1530, not super scored)
Extracurricular activities: Buckley (music ministry, Atlanta Young Singers, Pius Players (drama)), Ceccagnoli (varsity girls' tennis (team captain), National Honor Society, student ambassador, Lion Leader (mentor for freshmen), Student Council Committee, Student-Athlete Advisory Council)
Awards and honors: Buckley (salutatorian, Harvard Book Award), Ceccagnoli (Georgia Governor's Honors Program finalist, Platinum Award for French II and Gold Award for French III on National French Contest- Le Grand Concours)
College choices: Buckley (Georgia Tech), Ceccagnoli (Georgetown University)
Career path: Buckley (college professor), Ceccagnoli (business, global affairs or government)
STAR teachers: Buckley (Maria Kepler, Latin) and Ceccagnoli (Carrie Stockard, French)
Weber
STAR student: Caroline Schneider
GPA: NA
Highest SAT/ACT score: NA
Extracurricular activities: mock trial, Peer Leadership, Peace by Piece, Weber’s Safe Cracking Team, volunteering with the Atlanta Speech School and my Second Serve service project.
Awards and honors: class valedictorian, Georgia Governor’s Honors Program finalist/attendee, Georgia Certificate of Merit, president of the National Honor Society at Weber, three-time gold medalist on the National Spanish Exam.
College choice: undecided
Career path: lawyer representing criminal defendants who are part of underserved minority groups in hopes of preventing wrongful convictions
STAR teacher: Olivia Rocamora, Spanish and English
Wesleyan
STAR student: Andrew “Andy” Yang
GPA: NA
Highest SAT score: 1570
Extracurricular activities: president of the Wesleyan Honor Council, captain of Wesleyan’s math and science bowl teams, and a four-year member of the cross country and soccer teams, American Math Competition’s Distinguished Honor Roll, helped lead his Georgia chapter of the American Regions Mathematics League to a Division B victory in 2019.
Awards and honors: National Merit semifinalist, American Mathematics Competition 12 – Distinguished Honor Roll (11) and Honor Roll (8, 9, 11), American Invitational Mathematics Examination 2019 – Scored a 9, National Latin Exam – Summa Cum Laude (8, 9, 10, 11), Perfect Paper on Latin II (9) USA Mathematical Talent Search – Bronze (10), Silver (11), NAQT GISA high school state champions (11)
College choice: undecided
Career path: He plans to major in computer science with a focus on data privacy or artificial intelligence.
STAR teacher: Abby Holmes, Latin
Westminster
STAR students: Anup Bottu and Claire Chen
GPA: both are in the top 5% of their class
Highest SAT score: 1600 (both)
Extracurricular activities: Bottu (math team – five-year competitor, with local to national-level awards, including selection for the USA Mathematical Olympiad; Science Bowl – co-captain (2019, 2020), regional champion team member (2019, 2020), ninth-place team member at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Science Bowl (2019); founding executive director of START, nonprofit that provides science enrichment experiences for elementary students attending Atlanta-area public and charter schools); Chen (all-state bassoonist and president of Westminster Symphonic Band; member of Atlanta Youth Wind Symphony, volunteer at Jacob's Ladder Neurodevelopmental School, developer and author of an independent study on music therapy, Mu Alpha Theta executive officer, volunteer with Odyssey Atlanta)
Awards and honors: Bottu (National AP Scholar (2019), U.S. Presidential Scholars nominee (2020), National Merit finalist (2020), Atlanta INTown 20 Under 20 (2018), honorable mention USA Physics Olympiad (2018)); Chen (National Merit finalist (2020), National AP Scholar (2019), U.S. Presidential Scholars nominee (2020), Governor's Honors Program attendee for music (2018),visual arts awards from scholastic art and writing (2018))
College choice: Yale University (both)
Career path: Bottu (undecided but wants to use his love of working with numbers in a way that's helpful to society); Chen (lawyer)
STAR teacher: Laura Drewicz Ewing, AP European history (both)
Whitefield
STAR student: Anne Edwards
GPA: 4.0
Highest SAT/ACT score: NA
Extracurricular activities: theater, cross country, Girl Talk, volunteer at WellStar Cobb Hospital
Awards and honors: National Merit finalist, salutatorian, Phi Betta Kappa Book Award, University of Georgia Excellence Award, honorable mention in Scholastic Writing Awards
College choices: University of Virginia, University of Georgia, Vanderbilt University
Career path: lawyer
STAR teacher: Jeff Horner, AP European history
Woodward
STAR student: Nishita Ghanate
GPA: 4.90
Highest SAT score: 1590
Extracurricular activities: honor council/discipline board, debate team, WA Serves, 30/30 Vision Club, orchestra, My Mind Matters Club, Current Events Club
Awards and honors: National Merit finalist, National Honor Society, valedictorian and summa cum laude
College choices: University of Virginia Yale University, Stanford University
Career path: law/attorney
STAR teacher: Bill Batterman, assistant debate coach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.