The Weber School will build a new performing arts center, athletic complex and more thanks to a $19 million grant.
Provided by The Zalik Foundation, the grant will support the retention and recruitment of top educational professionals, enhancements in curriculum and programming, and expansion of its facilities.
This investment will provide Weber with new resources to fully realize its mission as a 21st-century Jewish high school and support its growing student population and the needs of the greater Atlanta Jewish community. This will be the first significant expansion to Weber’s campus since moving to the current location in Sandy Springs.
“It is our hope this gift will be transformational for the Weber School, its students, faculty, staff, and the Jewish community at large,” principals of The Zalik Foundation Helen and David Zalik said. “The skills Weber students will learn will surpass any theater performance, basketball game, or trip across the world; they will bring their newfound voices, leadership skills, and empathy for others as they lead and impact the world. These teens are the future of our Jewish community, and, under the incredible leadership of Rabbi Ed Harwitz, we look forward to seeing Weber continue to grow, thrive, and create a new generation of Jewish leaders.”
The grant from The Zalik Foundation will support four strategic needs central to the fulfillment of Weber’s core academic goals.
A new, state-of-the-art Performing Arts Center will be built, complete with a fully outfitted theater and rehearsal space for expanded and enhanced theatrical and music performances including musicals and dramas, instrumental and choral music, music recording, a dance studio, and resources for technical design and production. The center will also allow Weber to host large classes and symposiums, guest speakers, and student programs, and can also be a resource for the Atlanta Jewish community.
“We are deeply honored by this generous and visionary grant from The Zalik Foundation,” Head of School Rabbi Ed Harwitz said. “The faculty and staff at Weber enthusiastically embrace this unique opportunity to advance our mission in new and ambitious ways, preparing students for college and careers who are deeply committed to serving the Jewish community and the broader world.”
The grant will also established a fund to support Weber’s expanding global travel education program. Building on Weber’s legacy Abe Besser Israel-Poland Experience and signature Spanish Immersion programs in Spain and Cuba, this new funding will enable additional study and travel within the United States and abroad, while providing service scholarships that ensure broad participation among the student body.
The grant will provide another fund to support attracting and retaining the highest caliber educational professionals who express the school’s mission and drive educational excellence through one-of-a-kind courses and programs.
Additionally, the grant creates a new campaign to fund the construction of a state-of-the-art athletic complex, adding to Weber’s athletic facilities while enhancing the current athletic program and unique Sports Science Academy. The design includes a large performance gym with a full-size basketball court plus two additional full-size practice gym spaces. This layout will accommodate practices and games for multiple Weber athletic teams and enable Weber to host larger scale region competitions.
Stadium seating for 550 spectators, three large locker rooms to accommodate Weber athletes as well as those from visiting teams, enhanced fitness, conditioning, and weightlifting facilities, and track and field facilities as well as eco-friendly outdoor lighting for baseball, soccer, and flag football will also be build.
“This extraordinary investment in Weber speaks volumes to the confidence in our leadership and educational professionals while it also honors the legacy of Felicia and Joe Weber,” President of The Board of Trustees of The Weber School Billy Medof said. “We are incredibly grateful to The Zalik Foundation for this generous grant. It will allow Weber to serve a growing and increasingly diverse student population and position Weber to serve as a resource that will benefit the Jewish community for decades to come.”
