The Weber School is celebrating 25 years since it first opened its doors with new programs and a new Dean of Jewish Studies, Rabbi Adam Mayer.
In addition to announcing new initiatives, Weber welcomes Rabbi Adam Mayer as the school's new Dean of Jewish Studies and Maspiah Ruchani (Rabbinic counselor). Mayer joins Weber from Kohelet Yeshiva in Philadelphia, where he spent eight years teaching high school Jewish Studies and serving as the track and cross-country coach.
Before that, Mayer lived in Israel, where he served as a medic in the Israeli Defense Force and attended Pardes, where he majored in Jewish Education and Rabbinical Studies. At Weber, Mayer will teach new courses and collaborate with content deans to develop new interdisciplinary courses and programs, including grade trips, Shabbaton, and holiday celebrations.
"We are thrilled about our enrollment growth and increasing student body diversity," Weber’s Director of Admissions Rise Arkin said. "With this growth comes myriad opportunities, and we are excited to announce new and innovative ‘Only at Weber’ initiatives across the school."
In anticipation of their new music and performing arts center breaking ground this spring, Weber has developments in their music and theatre programming. Beginning in September, Weber’s Performing Arts Program launches its Visiting Artist Series, bringing local and national artists to the Weber community for masterclasses, events, and performances.
The music program will continue to offer artists in residence, field trips, and festival-style concerts with opportunities for students to learn from and perform with professional, touring musicians and perform alongside them at venues around Atlanta. Weber’s theatre program continues to expand its stage and production management offerings, adding dance and voice opportunities alongside its two annual musical productions.
This year, Weber turned the standard high school science sequence on its head by launching its Physics First curriculum, introducing physics to students in the ninth grade. Physics First concepts are foundational and set up its ninth-grade students for success in subsequent science courses such as chemistry and biology.
Further enhancing this program is the opportunity for Weber students to experience the hands-on application of physics concepts through interdisciplinary collaboration with the Daniel Zalik Academy of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Design.
Weber’s Office of Student Support and Enrichment and Student Programming and Leadership is bringing new Social Emotional Learning Student Programming to our students, launching its Weber Wellness Series, an initiative designed to bring positive, growth-minded experiences throughout the school year. Weber Wellness Wednesdays will bring together students at each grade level to interact, get to know one another and foster a sense of belonging.
Future Wellness Wednesday activities include service projects, acts of kindness, and discussions of sensitive topics — all designed to nurture students’ minds and bodies and ensure that every student feels like they’re a part of the Weber community.
These incredible new programs join Weber’s flagship programs, The Daniel Zalik Academy of Science, Technology, Engineering and Design, The Sports Science and Management Academy, and Weber’s Travel Education and Experiential Learning program.
In addition, this past summer Weber launched its Alumni Mentoring Program. While alumni mentoring programs are typically found at the college level, the alumni affairs team at Weber felt it would be a natural extension of their commitment to student communities to offer them career guidance and mentoring as they navigate internships and jobs throughout college and as they enter the workforce.
To support this emerging program, Weber has assembled a large group of mentors throughout the school's community ranging from older Weber alumni to Board members, parents, past parents, and community members. These individuals work in or have experience in various industries and have many areas of expertise to share with the Weber alums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.