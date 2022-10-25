The Dyslexia Resource, the nonprofit community outreach organization that was launched by The Schenck School, is now ReadSource.
Founded in 1959, The Schenck School has developed a high level of expertise in teaching students with dyslexia and other reading issues. In 2013, the school launched a nonprofit community outreach organization to share its expertise with other educators who support students with dyslexia and other reading struggles.
"The marketplace thought we only provided reading instruction for students who have a diagnosis of dyslexia," ReadSource Managing Director Brooke Kamke said. "When in fact, we know our reading instruction, which is grounded in the science of reading, benefits all students who are learning to read whether the student has a dyslexia diagnosis or not."
ReadSource’s mission is to provide teacher training in reading instruction, remediation strategies, and the Orton-Gillingham Approach. Additionally, ReadSource provides direct reading remediation services to students in partner schools.
In 2021-2022, ReadSource trained more than 750 teachers in 26 different states, as well as Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland and Tanzania. During that same time, ReadSource provided direct reading remediation services to over 235 students through its partnership with Purpose Built Schools Atlanta.
Last year, ReadSource launched its first teacher training product, which was highly successful despite the pandemic and limited marketing. The goal is to develop and launch added products and services to help educators better support their struggling readers.
