Dr. Anna Bacon Moore has been named the next Head of The Howard School following a nationwide search.
Moore’s headship will begin July 1, 2022, when current Head of School Marifred Cilella retires after what will be 17 years serving in this role.
Moore brings deep experience and proven leadership to the Howard School community. Since 2010, she has served as Director of Student Support, Director of Summer School (grades 6-12) and Grade Level Dean for 9th grade girls at The Westminster Schools. She also served as an Assistant Professor in the Dept. of Rehabilitation Medicine, Division of Neuropsychology at the Emory University School of Medicine.
“From the moment I set foot on The Howard School campus, I was aware of the passion and joy of this community," Moore said. "Since its founding in 1950, Howard has been a school marked by courage, creativity and a deep belief in the potential of students with language-based learning disabilities."
Moore received her A.B. in Psychology with a minor in Human Development from Duke University, her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology with a specialization in Neuropsychology from the University of California, San Diego, and completed her Internship and Post-Doctoral Fellowship in Neuropsychology and Pediatric Neuropsychology at the University of Florida.
"Howard has pioneered education of young people who learn differently and has maintained a commitment to partnership with parents and a focus on empowering students to be their own advocates in their journey," Moore said. "I am honored to join this vibrant place and to partner with Howard faculty, staff, parents, students and alumni as Howard continues its legacy of leadership and service to students.”
Board Chair and Search Committee Chair Steve Young is excited to welcome Dr. Moore to The Howard School.
“On behalf of The Howard School Board of Trustees, I want to welcome Dr. Anna Moore to The Howard School," Young said. "We are looking forward to working with her as we live our mission and continue to build on the growth and success of the School.”
