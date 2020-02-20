The Howard School is celebrating the completion of the biggest comprehensive fundraising effort in its 70-year history and the opening of two new buildings the campaign paid for.
In January the west Midtown school ended its Opening Doors capital campaign and opened the Young High School building, named after the family of Steve and Jena Young, and the Marifred Cilella Student Center, a multipurpose facility named after its head of school.
“The transformative effect The Howard School has on students, their futures, and that of their families is the reason we embarked on this campaign. The generosity of our community has enabled us to open our doors to as many children with language-based learning differences as possible,” Cilella said in a news release.
The 36,000-square-foot Young High School has a plethora of natural light and state-of-the-art classroom spaces. To support the school’s multi-sensory approach to learning, the facility includes a design center, maker space and multiple art and music rooms.
Also, for the first time, Howard students and teachers are enjoying full lunch service through a partnership with Sage Dining Services in the new 9,000-square-foot student center. A second road to the campus has been added at Huff Road and Booth Street to provide easier access for parents and students.
“This is an exciting time in the life of The Howard School. As an alumni parent of a member of Howard’s class of 2018, I have experienced firsthand the positive impact the school has on students and their families,” Steve Young, Howard's board chair, said in the release. “We are incredibly grateful to every member of our school community, community friends of the school, and foundations who have brought us to success in the campaign.”
Steve Young is vice president of General Wholesale Co., and he and Jena Young co-founded the Rise Scholarship Foundation.
The new spaces were designed by Freespace’s Brian Dempsey and Elizabeth Oliver. Construction management was handled by Darden & Co. (formerly Collins Project Management), and general contracting by Hodges & Hicks General Contractors, with oversight by Kevin Kern, president of Grove Street Partners LLC. Kern is also a Howard board member and serves as chair of the school’s buildings and grounds committee.
