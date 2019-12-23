Thirty-six schools in the Atlanta Public Schools district have been designated as Beating the Odds, down from 46 in 2018.
According to information from the district, those schools were included in the Governor’s Office of student Achievement’s annual Beating the Odds list, which was released Dec. 19. Beating the Odds is calculated through a comparison of a school’s actual performance on the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) with the performance of schools across the state with similar characteristics.
Schools doing better than similar schools are labeled as Beating the Odds. Schools not Beating the Odds are listed as either performing Within Expected Range or Below Expected Range.
According to a news release, the Atlanta district has 41% of its schools Beating the Odds, a higher percentage than the Fulton (36%), Gwinnett (34%), DeKalb (31%), Cobb (31%) and Clayton (17%) county districts. It also has a higher percentage than the state (31%).
Also, 80% of the district’s schools moved into the categories of Within Expected Range or Beating the Odds, up 2% from 2018.
“The release of today’s Beat(ing) the Odds calculations shows the measurable academic results happening across our school system,” Superintendent Meria Carstarphen said in the release. “As we analyze these results, it’s important that we continue to look at our schools’ overall academic performance holistically through a number of key indicators, not just one or another. We remain focused on working the strategic and turnaround plans to accelerate increasing academic achievement in our schools and on preparing our students for the choice-filled lives they deserve.”
In addition to the 36 Atlanta schools Beating the Odds, 35 were designated as Within the Expected Range (up from 26 last year) and 16 were listed as Below the Expected Range (same as 2018).
The following schools are listed as Beating the Odds in 2019:
♦ K-8 schools: Centennial Academy and Hollis Innovation Academy
♦ Elementary schools: Bolton Academy, Burgess-Peterson, Charles R. Drew Charter, Continental Colony, F.L. Stanton, Fickett, Garden Hills, Humphries, Hutchinson, KIPP Vision Primary, KIPP Ways Primary, M. Agnes Jones, Peyton Forest, E. Rivers, Springdale Park, Towns, Tuskegee Airman Global Academy, Usher-Collier, West Manor and Westside Atlanta Charter School
♦ 6-12 schools: Forrest Hills Academy
♦ Middle schools: Brown, Bunche, Inman, King, KIPP Strive Academy, KIPP Vision, Sutton and Sylvan Hills
♦ High schools: Charles R. Drew Charter School, Early College High School at Carver, Grady, Maynard H. Jackson and North Atlanta
For more information, visit gosa.georgia.gov/beating-odds-analysis.
