The Atlanta Public Schools district is closing all its schools starting March 16 following health concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The March 12 announcement posted to the district’s website came the same day Gov. Brian Kemp held a press conference where he said all school districts should close for the next two weeks due to COVID-19.
In the message, the district stated, students and employees were asked to come to school March 13 “so we can supply students with the necessary learning materials.”
“If you are sick, please remember to follow our past guidance and stay home,” the district stated. “We anticipate that, at a minimum, district schools and offices will remain closed for at least two weeks and potentially extend beyond spring break (April 6 through 10).”
