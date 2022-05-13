Students are able to climb, play and learn at Trinity School's recently completed Early Childhood Outdoor Learning Center.
This new outdoor space inspires physical play and learning in nature. The Center features independent and collaborative gathering spaces; unique climbing elements, such as the 16.5-foot tall Great Tree; a trike path; a musical amphitheater that includes percussion instruments and several oversized xylophones; and other areas that inspire art and science discovery.
The opening preceded the launch of the public phase of Inspire Excellence, Trinity’s $14.5 million campaign that will grow the school’s endowment and fund new facilities and significant renovations to several indoor and outdoor spaces. All students at Trinity, age three through sixth grade, will benefit from the campaign.
Inspire Excellence, which quietly commenced in January 2021, has already reached $9.5 million from early leadership donors and foundations. In addition to already completing the Outdoor Learning Center, Upper Elementary classroom relocations and renovations have occurred.
Projects include:
- Early Childhood Outdoor Learning Center - completed
- Upper Elementary Classroom Relocations and Renovations - completed
- Multi-Use Recreation Center, which will house two gyms
- Early Elementary Dining Hall
- Early Elementary Playground Enhancements
- Endowment Support (to grow student financial assistance, employee salaries, and program improvements)
“The Inspire Excellence campaign will not only reshape the landscape of Trinity School, but also help us continue to be a leader in elementary education,” Head of School Joe Marshall said. “Years of planning have gone into this campaign, and the new structures and thoughtful renovations to our current facilities will fulfill a significant need for expanded, agile learning spaces and experiential outdoor environments. In addition, growing our endowment will allow us to provide even more resources to children of all backgrounds, maintain competitive salaries and benefits to continue to attract and retain the best educators and staff, and upgrade our curriculum to keep Trinity on the cutting edge of teaching and learning.”
The public launch of Inspire Excellence comes at the end of Trinity’s 70th anniversary year and 20 years after the school’s move to its current location.
Founded in 1951, Trinity School, 4301 Northside Parkway NW, is Atlanta’s only private independent school dedicated to the education of students age three through Sixth Grade. For more information, visit www.trinityatl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.