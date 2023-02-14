Riverwood International Charter School's 2023 valedictorian is Marilyn Abney and the salutatorian is Maya Leveille.
Abney is an International Baccalaureate Diploma Candidate. She is a Georgia Governor’s Honors Program finalist and attendee, a Harvard Book Award and University of Georgia Certificate of Merit Award winner.
Abney has been a member of Student Government Association throughout high school, including treasurer her freshman, sophomore and junior year and student body officer as a senior. She has served as president of the National Honor Society since her junior year and has served as president of Model United Nations Club since her sophomore year. Abney has been a member of Riverwood’s Forum Debate Team. She founded and led the Fulton County Chapter of Diversify Our Narrative, where she worked towards more inclusive education. Abney tutored students in the community through the Sandy Springs Mission and privately, as well as volunteered at Solidarity Sandy Springs.
Abney’s passion for theatre led her to act in, and in many cases lead, every fall play and spring musical produced at Riverwood during high school. Admitted as a sophomore to Riverwood Thespian Society, Abney had completed 100 hours of theatre-related activity. That year, Abney began collaborating with classmate KB Braswell to write "The Juicebox Prologue," which would later become their CAS (Creativity Activity Service) project for the International Baccalaureate Diploma program. They cast and directed the show first semester of their senior year and will donate approximately $700 raised from ticket sales to the local St. Jude’s Research Hospital.
Abney will attend Brown University intending to major in International Affairs.
Salutatorian Leveille is an IB Diploma Candidate, a Phi Beta Kappa Atlanta Association Book Award winner, a University of Georgia Merit Scholar, and a Georgia Governor’s Honors Program semifinalist.
Leveille is a Riverwood student ambassador, a member of HOSA future health professionals and a prior member of the Riverwood Book Club. She joined MD Junior in 2021 and became the group’s secretary and communications director in 2022.
Leveille’s love of running led her to create a CAS project that combined running and fundraising. In the summer of 2022, as part of Maya’s Run for Cure, she ran over 300 miles and raised $475 (well above her $300 goal) for St. Jude’s Cancer Research.
Leveille has worked as a classroom assistant at Kumon for nearly two years. There, she tutors students in reading and math, grades their work and helps students plan their homework.
Leveille has not yet selected a college but will major in chemistry or biochemistry.
