Elizabeth Lener has been selected as Springmont School's next Head of School.
Lener was selected following a year-long search process that included the active engagement of students, faculty, staff, parents, trustees and alumni.
Lener earned a B.A. in Environmental Studies from Binghamton University, a Master's in Elementary Education from Lewis and Clark University, and a Graduate Certificate in Independent School Leadership from Johns Hopkins University.
She comes to Springmont with more than 25 years of experience in independent Pre-K-8th grade schools. Since 2015, Elizabeth has served as Assistant Head and Lower School Head at Burgundy Farm Country Day School, a progressive Pre-K-Grade 8 school in Alexandria, Virginia. Before that, Lener served as the Director of the Primary School at the Lowell School in Washington, DC. Lener began her career as a science and 5th-grade teacher at the Norwood School in Bethesda, Maryland, where she was also the founder and Director of the Summit Program, an outdoor education program.
Although new to montessori, Lener is a lifetime learner and committed to a supportive, inclusive learning environment.
"I am humbled by the trust (the Springmont community has) placed in me to steward this important and historic school and view it as my great privilege to serve the [school] on the next part of its long journey," Lener said in a letter to the community.
Lener will begin as Springmont's Head of School on July 1, 2023, succeeding Interim Head of School Megan Hakerem, who has served since April 2021.
