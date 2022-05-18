Sandy Springs most recent Teachers of the Year were honored by the Rotary Club of Sandy Springs at a luncheon held at the Hilton Atlanta Perimeter Suites May 16.
After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the event was welcomed by Rotarians and educators alike. Star teachers and principals from all 11 Sandy Springs public schools attended the event, and each teacher of the year was presented with a certificate of his or her accomplishment by the Rotary Club of Sandy Springs.
During the proceedings, each school principal introduced the star teacher and then allowed the teacher to say a few words, as well. Rotarian Jay Brackman said many teachers commented it was heartwarming to be recognized by the Rotary Club and to be able to leave school at lunch and be served a hot meal that wasn’t served "on a tray with 4 squares and a rectangle."
Dr. Mike Looney, Superintendent of Fulton County Schools, also attended and spoke. Also attending were Dr. Eric Hollinhead, Zone 4 (Sandy Springs area) Superintendent, and Dr. Gonzalo La Cava- Director of Special Projects for Fulton County Schools.
Attendees included Principal Ivy Goggins and Teacher of the Year Equiana Eubanks-Frazier of Dunwoody Springs Elementary School; Principal Lisa Nash and Teacher of the Year Anna Redding of Heards Ferry Elementary School; Principal Danielle Miller and Teacher of the Year Meganne Eldridge of High Point Elementary School; Principal Lakasha Lee and Teacher of the Year Kyla Rogers of Ison Springs Elementary School; Principal Lauryn Nelson and Teacher of the Year Guadalupe Barron of Lake Forest Elementary School; Principal Jennifer Rosenthall and Teacher of the Year Janai Walker of Spalding Drive Charter Elementary School; Principal Shavanda Toomer and Teacher of the Year Cierra Royal of Woodland Elementary School; Principal Dr. Oliver Blackwell and Teacher of the Year Ayoluwa Parham of Ridgeview Charter Middle School; Principal Laurie Woodruff and Teacher of the Year Genevieve Shurack of Sandy Springs Charter Middle School; Principal Scott Hanson and Teacher of the Year Kelly Olson of North Springs Charter High School; and Principal Kindra Smith and Teacher of the Year Matthew Taylor of Riverwood International Charter High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.