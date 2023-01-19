Students from the Atlanta Girls School were able to hear stories of the Holocaust from the s…
A Sandy Springs educator was one of 22 educators selected to attend a Holocaust education seminar focused on in-depth ways to bring Holocaust education to the classroom.
Judy Schancupp was among educators from nine states selected by The Jewish Foundation for the Righteous for the 2023 Advanced Seminar, an intensive three-day academic program that explores several topics addressing the history of the Holocaust. The seminar took place at the Hilton Newark Airport Jan. 14 through 16.
The Advanced Seminar is a graduate-level program in which a select group of educators who are already well-versed in Holocaust history have the opportunity to study more focused topics relating to the Holocaust from world-renowned lecturers. Speakers included Professor Emeritus Peter Hayes of Northwestern University; Professor Jeffrey Veidlinger of the University of Michigan; Professor Paul Hanebrink of Rutgers University; and the Education and Public Programs National Archives and Records Administration Director Nicholas Coddington.
The program is open to JFR Alfred Lerner Fellows, middle and high school educators and Holocaust center staff who have already attended the JFR Summer Institute for Teachers which is typically held the last week in June. Due to the pandemic, previous years’ Advanced Seminars have been held virtually and this year marks the first return to in-person sessions for this program.
"Each of these educators has already distinguished themselves through their commitment to teaching the Holocaust in their schools and towards furthering their own education in understanding the antisemitism which led to the Holocaust," JFR Executive Vice President Stanlee Stahl said. "By attending this intensive, graduate-level program, educators will gain a deeper understanding of the history of the Holocaust, which will increase their effectiveness in the classroom and enable them to mentor other colleagues who teach the subject."
Schancupp works for the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust, a state agency that runs programs for fifth graders through the adult level, including teacher training. She visits schools throughout the state — including rural areas — to bring Holocaust education to students through Holocaust survivors and more.
"Too few students are aware of this dreadful event in history," Schancupp said. "There have been antisemitic acts in our neighborhood high schools. Students don't realize how hurtful these acts are and need to learn about tolerance and empathy."
"There are many websites and programs available to teachers that guide them so that students have various methods to study the Holocaust," she said. "When students are engaged in a project to learn about the Holocaust, the impact is substantial."
Schancupp has been involved with JFR since 2001 and has participated in JFR European Seminars that include visiting concentration camps, ghettos, a tunnel where the Nazis made rockets, mass graves, Holocaust Memorials, etc. In order to attend the Advanced Seminar, Schancupp and other educators must participate in the JFR’s Alfred Lerner Summer Institute, a five-day course held in June at Columbia University.
This year's seminar focused largely on Ukraine's pogroms, or organized massacre, in 1919. Thousands of women and children were raped and between 30,000 and 70,000 Jews were massacred.
To accurately teach about pogroms and the Holocaust, JFR created a series of videos teachers can use in their classrooms. According to the Jewish Virtual Library, as of 2021, only 20 states require the Holocaust is taught in school.
According to the U.S. Millennial Holocaust Knowledge and Awareness Survey, 63% of all national survey respondents do not know that six million Jews were murdered and 36% thought that “two million or fewer Jews” were killed during the Holocaust.
Additionally, although there were more than 40,000 camps and ghettos in Europe during the Holocaust, 48% of national survey respondents cannot name a single one.
"It's a complicated and difficult subject to teach and that is why it is important to provide teacher education as well as survivor testimony," Schancupp said. "School systems need to make it a priority. I wish every school would invite a survivor or a family member of a survivors to hear personal stories. Students and teachers never forget the stories and it is no longer history or a date or number. It is a story from a real person that they met."
The JFR continues its work of providing monthly financial assistance to 120 aged and needy Righteous Gentiles, living in 12 countries. Since its founding, the JFR has provided more than $42 million to aged and needy rescuers. For more information, visit https://www.jfr.org/.
