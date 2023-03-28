The Sandy Springs city council approved $160,000 in grants for non-profit arts and recreation programs, specifically to target underserved and low-income populations in Sandy Springs.
This year, two types of grants were offered. Category One grants were for partial funding of previous year’s grants and Category Two grants were for new programs.
The selected organizations were:
Category One
Horizons Atlanta: $15,000 to support cohort continuation of students (rising first grade) at the Holy Innocents' Episcopal School summer learning program. Offerings include academics with an emphasis on literacy and STEAM, field trips, swimming, yoga, art dance, physical education, and music.
Northside Youth Organization: $15,000 to provide scholarships for children to cover the registration, and equipment needs to be involved in the selected sport.
The Healthy Youth USA Foundation: $15,000 to provide for continuation of June summer camp program for elementary-age children. The program requires students to provide free or reduced lunch verification or other explanation of need to qualify and is provided at no cost.
Category 2
Horizons Atlanta: $25,000 to support new cohort of students (rising first grade) at the Holy Innocents' Episcopal School summer learning program. Offerings include academics with an emphasis on literacy and STEAM, field trips, swimming, yoga, art dance, physical education, and music. Horizons students all qualify for free or reduced lunch, and no tuition is required to participate in the program.
Catalyst Sports: $25,000 to provide river programming to their target population with disabilities. Grant funding would support outreach and marketing, staff and overhead, equipment purchases, staff training, and program implementation.
Sandy Springs Youth Sports: $25,000 to provide program registration and associated sports equipment and create free youth sports camps and clinics.
Los Niños Primero: $25,000 to provide Swim, Paddle, and Wilderness Discovery programs to low-income and Latino families in Sandy Springs. The provider plans to partner with local nonprofits, including Paddle4Tomorrow, Chattahoochee Nature Center, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, and Solidarity Sandy Springs to provide these experiences.
The Healthy Youth USA Foundation: $25,000 to provide July summer camp program scholarships for elementary-age children. The program requires students to provide free or reduced lunch verification or other explanation of need to qualify and is provided at no cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.