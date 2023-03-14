Russell Gray will take over as Riverwood's new Athletic Director this fall.
Gray, who replaces retiring Athletic Director Mike Mezzio, will begin his new role officially at the start of the 2023 – 2024 school year. Mezzio’s career spanned seventeen years with Fulton County Schools, the past six as Riverwood’s Athletic Director.
Gray has been an accomplished coach and teacher within the Fulton County Schools district since 2014, most recently at Johns Creek High School. Prior to his one year at Johns Creek, Gray spent eight school years at Cambridge High School in Milton. He completed his ‘Aspiring Athletic Director Cohort Training’ with FCS in May 2022.
Gray was the head coach of boys and girls varsity track and field; head junior varsity football coach and defensive coordinator; assistant varsity football coach working with the defensive line; assistant flag football coach and defensive coordinator for that team.
Gray’s leadership helped Cambridge win GHA Region 7 GA girls track and field championships in 2018 and 2019, when he also earned Coach of the Year honors. Gray increased the growth of the track and field team by over 100 percent. As a head coach, Mr. Gray was the three-time winner of the GACA Region 7-6A Coach of the Year Award for Track and Field. He also led the program to five Region Championships (4 girls and 1 boys) and one State Runner-Up title.
Gray served as an advisor for Future Business Leaders of America while enthusiastically fulfilling his role as a business teacher. As FBLA advisor, Gray was twice named Georgia’s FBLA Advisor of the Year. His chapter holds several Gold Chapter Awards and consists of students who qualified for and won several state and national events.
"Students don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care," Gray said.
Additionally, Gray founded the school’s first SBE (school-based enterprise) called PAW Prints Print Shop. As part of this entrepreneurship class, students learned real-world business applications, customer service and critical thinking skills.
Riverwood Principal Kindra Smith is excited to welcome Gray.
"Mr. Gray’s work as a coach, teacher, and advisor has focused on sustaining high student achievement, encouraging athletic involvement, and promoting an inclusive and positive school culture," Smith said. "We know that he will be a great addition to our community.”
Gray was a standout athlete in football and track at Marietta High School. Gray’s athletic accomplishments earned him a full scholarship to play football at the University of West Georgia where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Arts in Teaching.
He and his wife LaToya have four children; Wesley, Chelsey, Shannon, and Spencer and two grandchildren; Phoenix and Zhuri.
