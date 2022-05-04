Riverwood International Charter School's 2022 Valedictorian is Andrew Wyatt and its Salutatorian is Taylor Goldman.
Wyatt is an International Baccalaureate Diploma Candidate. He is a Governor’s Honors Program finalist and attendee, a University of Virginia Book Award and UGA Certificate of Merit Award recipient.
Wyatt has been a member of Student Government Association throughout high school, including secretary his junior year and student body officer as a senior. He has been a member of the National Honor Society since his junior year and served as its president as a senior. Wyatt serves on the leadership team of Riverwood’s Gender Sexuality Alliance and the International Baccalaureate leadership team. He is on the academics committee of the Beta Club and was on Riverwood’s swim team from his freshman through junior season. Wyatt has also been a peer tutor for Sandy Springs Education Force since his junior year.
During his sophomore year, Wyatt participated in Swim Across America in memory of his mom who passed away the year before from breast cancer. He soon became co-captain of Riverwood’s SAA team and began serving on the junior advisory board for the organization. Wyatt, who has raised $8,500 for SAA, is consistently a top fundraiser. This year, the Atlanta chapter of SAA raised money for a phase 1 leukemia clinical trial at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.
Wyatt will attend the University of Georiga.
Salutatorian Goldman is an IB Diploma Candidate, a Yale University Book Award and UGA Certificate of Merit recipient and an AP Scholar with Distinction.
Goldman is a four-year varsity athlete in basketball and has coached youth basketball throughout high school at the Sandy Springs United Methodist Church. She was the quarterback and captain of Riverwood’s inaugural flag football team which were state semifinalists. Individually, Goldman earned GACA Coaches All-State honors, Area 6 offensive player of the year, and winner of the Atlanta Falcons Trailblazer Award.
Goldman has been an active volunteer with local, regional and national organizations. She is the founding youth ambassador for World of Change, junior board treasurer of Gigi’s Playhouse, a junior board member of Ian’s Friends Foundation, a team member of the leadership development program of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and a participant of the leadership development program of Creating Connected Communities. Goldman participated in Youth Leadership Sandy Springs as a sophomore as an advisory council member her senior year.
Goldman is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, National Beta Club, Riverwood’s SGA and the Riverwood Math Team. She has run a small business as an independent math tutor since her sophomore year.
Goldman will attend Washington University Saint Louis.
