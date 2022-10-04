Riverwood’s Culinary Arts instructor Chef Elissa Oliver has won the Georgia ProStart Teacher of the Year for 2022.
Oliver recently accepted her award at the Georgia Restaurant Association Crystal of Excellence Awards Gala, which honors Georgia’s restaurant industry. The GRACE Awards are peer-nominated, and winners are selected by the GRACE Academy, made up of past honorees.
In addition to instructing approximately 200 Riverwood culinary students each year, Oliver is a ServSafe Instructor/Proctor and Pathway Specialist of Culinary Arts for Fulton County Schools. She has previously been recognized as Georgia ProStart Educator of Excellence (2020), National ProStart Best Practice/Knowledge Sharing Educator (2020), Georgia ProStart Educator of Excellence (2022) and by Marquis Who’s Who for Excellence in Culinary Arts and Education (2022).
"This award is an honor to me and our Culinary Arts students because it means that we are the number one program in the state of Georgia," Oliver said. "I could not have won this award without the students I teach. I have them for three or four years which means I am a large influence on them during their high school years, and they are a huge part of my life."
Oliver is graduate of Le Cordon Bleu and has an advanced teaching degree from Georgia State University. This is her ninth year leading Riverwood’s Culinary Arts Department.
"I love what I do," Oliver said. "I don’t have to do my job; I get to do my job and I couldn’t imagine a better passion. To be recognized in front of hundreds of industry workers, chefs, owners, and by the Georgia Restaurant Association for top teacher in Georgia is a goal and lifetime award for me."
