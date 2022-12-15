For the fifth time in six years, Riverwood International Charter School presented an original student-directed play, "The Juicebox Prologue" Dec. 8 and 9 in Riverwood’s Black Box Theater.
"The Juicebox Prologue" is a quirky, comedic, and somewhat autobiographical play about Riverwood’s own theater students and their ill-fated production of the musical "Footloose" — canceled just days before the show in 2020 due to the pandemic. The 45-minute show was written and directed by Riverwood seniors KB Braswell and Marilyn Abney.
"The Juicebox Prologue" is the fifth senior-run play performed in Riverwood’s Black Box Theater, an intimate performance space that seats 50-60 patrons and doubles as a Performing Arts classroom. As Directors, Braswell and Abney oversaw the rehearsal schedule, props, sets, costumes, music, and managing the student actors. The play presented the opportunity for Braswell and Abney to combine their passion for theater and writing with the Creativity, Activity, Service project, a critical requirement to complete the International Baccalaureate Diploma program at Riverwood.
As part of the project, the Directors will donate the proceeds from ticket sales, $750 to the local St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
"These students have been part of our theater program throughout high school, and I am proud to watch them lead in such a meaningful, hands-on way by directing their peers," Director of Riverwood’s Drama program Mary Beth Van der Hoek said.
The Juicebox Prologue featured eleven actors and six additional students as the show’s crew.
Riverwood’s Drama Department will present "Little Shop of Horrors" March 16 through 18, 2023. Abney will star as “Audrey” and Braswell will handle Stage Design. This will be the last Riverwood production for both students.
