Riverwood International Charter School community football coach Moqut "Coach Mo" Ruffins died Aug. 16.
Ruffins began at Riverwood as a community coach this summer and started Aug. 9 as a instructional para professional. The school announced Ruffins' death Aug. 16, but have yet to release a cause of death.
"Coach Mo was a bright light on our coaching staff," Head Football Coach Michael Young said. "He had incredible energy and a love for people. Myself and our team are lucky to have known and worked with him. His time with us was short, but his ripples will have lasting effects. Praying for peace and comfort for his family."
"Coach Mo was an amazing coach, with infectious energy, and a kind heart," Riverwood Athletics wrote in a statement. "Though his time at Riverwood was short, his impact was deeply felt in the lives of our students and staff members. Please keep the Ruffins family in your thoughts and prayers."
Riverwood principal Kendra Smith also sent an email to parents with advice on how to talk to their children about his death.
"When events such as this happen, youth react in different ways," Smith said." You may see your child feeling sad, upset, angry, shocked, or numb. For some students, a death of someone they know may remind them of some other loss in their lives. For others, this may be their first encounter with death. "
Students needing support can speak with a CARE Team member in the counseling suite conference room at school, text RAIDERS to 1-844-201-9946 for help, or contact mental health partner for Riverwood High CHRIS 180 at 404-486-9034 and https://bit.ly/3SXeiRJ.
"We ask that you keep the family of Coach Mo in your thoughts along with the Riverwood Family," Smith said.
