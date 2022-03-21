Riverwood International Charter School has launched the Riverwood Distinguished Alumni Program designed to recognize notable graduates who have established themselves professionally and have brought honor to the school through their achievements.
The launch is part of Riverwood’s year-long 50th Anniversary celebration in 2022. The first inductees to its inaugural class were honored at Riverwood March 4.
The Distinguished Alumni Program committee began formulating this inaugural program one year ago, led by Riverwood parent and staff member Elizabeth Hodges. Honorees are recognized nationally as leaders in their respective fields and represent a variety of sectors, including government or public service, business, and the arts.
Riverwood Principal Kindra Smith is also a founding member of the Distinguished Alumni Program.
“Riverwood has a long history of distinguished alumni who have graced our hallways and then gone on to make significant contributions nationwide," Smith said. "We felt it was time to bring much-deserved attention to these outstanding individuals and their contributions not only to our community but to our country. I think people will agree that this inaugural class is an awe-inspiring group of alumni of whom we are most proud.”
“We are grateful to have these esteemed alumni take the time to join us so we may honor them as the first inductees into the Riverwood Distinguished Alumni Program," Hodges said. "Our goal is for current Riverwood students to see a small part of themselves and their potential through these distinguished alumni.”
The five Riverwood Distinguished Alumni include:
Becky Goldstein Albertalli (2001 graduate) is an author of young adult fiction known for Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, adapted into the 2018 film Love, Simon and inspired the spin-off television series Love, Victor. A sequel to Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, titled Leah on the Offbeat was released in 2018 and won the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Young Adult Fiction. Albertalli attended Wesleyan University and majored in psychology before moving to Washington, D.C. and earning her Doctor of Psychology degree from George Washington University.
Joe Alterman (2007 graduate) is a nationally recognized jazz pianist. He studied music at New York University. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Jazz Piano Performance followed by performances with Houston Person, Les McCann, Dick Gregory, and Ramsey Lewis. DownBeat magazine describes his sound as “rooted in the blues, and with a touch reminiscent of the great pianists of the 1950s—Red Garland, Ahmad Jamal, Bill Evans.”
Kate Bedingfield (2000 graduate) Kate Bedingfield serves as the White House Communications Director for President Joseph R Biden, Jr. and was his deputy campaign manager for the 2020 presidential campaign. Bedingfield served in the Obama administration as the communications director for then Vice President Biden. She worked on several political campaigns, including the 2008 Jeanne Shaheen senatorial campaign as communications director and the John Edwards presidential campaign as deputy national press secretary. She also held communications roles with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Motion Picture Association of America. Bedingfield earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia.
Lieutenant Commander Cary Rickoff (2005 graduate) serves as a Blue Angel for the U.S. Navy. Cary attended Duke University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biological Anthropology and Anatomy in 2009 and earned his commission as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy. He joined the Blue Angels in September 2018 and has accumulated more than 2,100 flight hours and over 180 carrier arrested landings. Cary's decorations include a Strike Flight Air Medal, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and other unit and personal awards.
Wintta Woldemariam (2002 graduate) currently serves as Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the U.S. Justice Department. She was formerly Policy Director to James E. Clyburn, U.S. House Majority Whip and Chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. She is a graduate of Duke University and The University of Texas at Austin Law School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.