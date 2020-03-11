Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs is saying goodbye to its original building.
The school will host students, alumni, their families and the community at large for a last look at the structure before it’s torn down this summer as part of the school’s redevelopment project.
Riverwood will host an open house March 24 and 26 from 5 to 7 p.m., when one can “take one last walk around (and) gather your friends and family who once walked the halls,” according to a “save the date” flyer emailed to students and alumni.
The building dates back to 1971, when the school opened, and members of Riverwood’s first senior class, which graduated in 1974, are expected to attend at least the first open house.
“We’ll have markers to leave sweet messages on the walls. It’s a bittersweet goodbye where many memories were made. In our hearts and minds, they will never fade,” the flyer stated.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2xm38R5.
