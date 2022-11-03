Deputy Chief Talent Officer at Fulton County Schools Dr. Eric Hollinhead, COO of FCS Noel Maloof, Riverwood International Charter School principal Kindra Smith, CCM and FCS Operations Manager – SPLOST Chad Word, Fulton County Board of Education member Gail Dean, Fulton County Board of Education president Julia Bernath, Fulton County Board of Education member Katha Stuart, FCS Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney, and FCS Deputy Chief Academic Officer Dr. Gyimah Whitaker celebrate the completion of Riverwood's construction with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 21, 2022.
Riverwood International Charter School recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception to mark the end of its multi-phase construction project.
Riverwood’s replacement facility was built through Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, the one-penny education sales tax that funds new school construction, additions and renovations, technology innovations, transportation upgrades and safety improvements. Construction officially began in 2015, and the school was rebuilt in three phases over the next seven years.
This year alone, Riverwood completed a new bus ramp, new South Parking Lot, the playfield restored and a new turn lane from Heards Ferry Rd. Last year students saw new Main and Auxiliary Gyms, new weight and locker rooms, new health classrooms and fitness labs, a renovated auditorium and renovated fine arts spaces.
The ribbon cutting drew officials from Fulton County Schools and its school board, Sandy Springs representatives, local elected officials and partners from nearly every facet of the construction process.
Riverwood Principal Kindra Smith said the Riverwood building is "now the gold standard of high school facilities and is poised to provide students with state-of-the-art learning spaces to grow and thrive."
She thanked Riverwood’s partners at Fulton County Schools, most of whom were in attendance. The other speakers were Julia Bernath, president of Fulton County Board of Education; Gail Dean, District 3 representative on the Fulton County School Board, and Noel Maloof, chief operations officer of Fulton County Schools. Bernath and Dean have been with the Fulton County School Board for the entirety of the Riverwood construction project.
Riverwood was founded in 1971 and recently celebrated its 50th year. The school is an authorized International Baccalaureate World School which offers the IB Diploma Programme. Riverwood’s 2022 graduating class boasted its highest number of students to earn a full IB Diploma, to date. The school was recently recognized for having the second highest graduation rate (97.5%) in Fulton County Schools.
