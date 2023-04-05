Pace junior Sidney Keys was awarded the Societal Solutions for a Changing World Award for his literacy organization, Books N Bros.
Keys is among the winners selected for the award and for Prudential Financial's 2023 class of Prudential Emerging Visionaries. Twenty-five exceptional young leaders who are addressing the financial and societal challenges of a changing world are selected from across the nation.
Keys was named an Emerging Visionary for his work founding Books N Bros, a book club that improves young Black men’s relationship with reading by amplifying African American stories and literature.
Keys created the program to increase literacy among young men of color. His project curates boxes of books representing diverse perspectives that are shipped across the country monthly, along with hosting virtual and in-person meetups. The club is a safe space for young men of color to connect and grow a relationship with books together and serves more than 700 internationally.
"I am extremely honored and grateful for the opportunity to showcase my vision and to be able to communicate the importance of representation," Keys said. "I plan to use the resources given to me to make further changes."
Keys will receive a $5,000 award to help take his innovation to the next level, and he has been invited to attend an all-expenses-paid trip to Prudential’s Newark, N.J., headquarters for a three-day summit in April, where he will receive coaching, skills development and networking opportunities with Prudential employees and other young leaders.
"The goals of our Emerging Visionaries program reflect Prudential’s overarching purpose: to make lives better by solving the financial challenges of our changing world," Prudential Financial's Chairman and CEO Charles Lowrey said. "We applaud all of our honorees for their commitment to improving the lives of others and creating inclusive and thriving communities."
Reading has been shown to encourage children to be intellectually curious, inspire problem solving, promote empathy, increase self-esteem, and help them understand the world and connect with people around them. Keys said reading played a tremendous role in his life and that he struggled with a stutter as a kid. Reading offered him an escape.
"It's very important for me to advocate for literacy among young Black men because statistically we are not as likely to pick up a book — let alone see ourselves in the books we are reading," Keys said. "I believe that advocating for representation in literature will have a tremendous impact on Black boys who are reluctant to read. If they see a character they can relate to, they are more prone to pick up that book."
According WordsRated, in 2020, there were more Black characters than white characters in children’s best sellers for the first time ever; however, that number quickly dropped by 23% by 2021. Only 12.12% of children’s books are about Black or African characters and only 7.64% of children’s books are written by Black or African authors.
"The book that forever altered the way that I will view reading is "Danny Dollar Millionaire Extraordinaire: The Lemonade Escapade" by Tyrone Jackson," Keys said. "This was the first book in which I genuinely connected with the main character, and it pushed my love of reading to new heights and changed my view of the books I wanted to read."
According to the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, in 2014, only 14% of Black male students read proficiently by 4th grade compared to 42% of White male students. Books N Bros is there to bridge the gap.
In a year, Keys said he sees the club being fully operational again, complete with in-person meetings — something that hasn't been possible since the pandemic. In five years, Keys' goal is to have multiple youth-led chapters in cities across the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.