Seventeen-year-old Harrison Mitchell was one of 20 students worldwide selected for this year's Italian Motor Valley Experience.
Each year, 20 students are invited to Italy for a 10-day immersive experience focused on the automotive industry. Students are trained at understanding the basics of high performance vehicles, with a deep immersion in engineering lectures held by university professors. Interested students must have a STEM background and a GPA equivalent to a 4.0. Students then undergo a rigorous application process that includes a panel interview with three university professors.
"When I finally arrived in Italy and settled into my dorm with the other international students, it dawned on me that I was actually going to get to spend two weeks in Italy learning about cars," Mitchell said. "It was really a kind of dream come true for me as I have always loved cars."
Mitchell was accepted into the program April 26 and flew out to Italy late June. Each day, students would have two two-hour lectures about aerodynamics, thermodynamics, propulsion, and other automotive engineering-related topics.
"The STEAM program at Lovett has really fostered my interest in automotive engineering," Mitchell said. "My teachers have done a really good job of making the STEAM instruction interactive and hands-on. This translates really well into the world of automobiles. I think STEAM is vital for students because it is really the study of how things work in the real world."
After classes and lunch, the students were able to participate in automotive-related activities, such as tours of Ferrari, Lamborghini, Dallara or Ducati factories.
"I really enjoyed touring the Ferrari factory in Maranello and getting to see prototype Ferraris being tested," Mitchell said. "They made us cover our cell phones’ cameras before we entered the facility and no pictures of any kind were allowed."
Mitchell said the trip confirmed his interest in engineering. After high school, he plans to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering with a specialty in Automotive Engineering and hopes to work for a Formula One team in Europe.
