From STEAM classes to outdoor classrooms, northside schools have embraced kinesthetic — or hands-on — learning.
A kinesthetic learning style is a tactile learning style allows that students manipulate or touch material to learn. Kinesthetic-tactile techniques are used in combination with visual and/or auditory study techniques, producing multi-sensory learning. According to the National Math Foundation, strengths that may be displayed by kinesthetic learners include good hand-eye coordination, quick reaction time, excellent muscle memory, high energy levels, and eagerness for learning through experimentation.
“Seeing is believing, and making is a kind of learning that it can’t get any better in terms of psychological and educational research,” Lovett engineering teacher Ethan Greenberg said. “If you really want long term retention and understanding, being told something — listening — is the lowest level of learning. You doing things and you experiencing things is what’s going to create deep neural pathways that are going to allow you to recall information and assimilate information later on.”
According to the National Training Laboratory, students retain between 50 and 90% of information through group discussion, practice by doing and teaching others — all forms of kinesthetic learning.
From Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) courses to outdoor classrooms and music classes, northside schools use multiple forms of hands-on learning in their curriculum.
Riverwood International Charter School creates its makerspace where students can explore their interests, skills and curiosities through kinesthetic investigation of engineering-oriented activities using a variety of tools, art materials and electronic equipment. Students have access to 3D printers, a laser cutter, Cricut vinyl machine, various robotic kits, wood burners, engraving tools, T-shirt press, a music recording studio and a variety of sewing and embroidery machines.
Run by peer assistants throughout the day, these leaders have been training to use the available equipment since the beginning of the year organizing materials, creating decals, troubleshooting technology and learning product software, so they can begin to teach these skills to others as the Makerspace opens to all students this week.
“We are excited for this opportunity,” Riverwood Makerspace Coordinator Ann Marie Carrier said. “Students can explore these unique tools that will inspire them to design and innovate their own ideas while building 21st century job skills that will benefit them for years to come.”
High Point Elementary School also built an outdoor classroom, thanks to a large, anonymous donation several years ago. They have partnered with the donor and their Parent teacher Organization to get it constructed and up and running.
”Partnering with the donor and the school’s parent teacher organization, they constructed and stained a deck and established a teacher whiteboard,” High Point Principal Dr. Danielle Miller said. “Plans are in progress to make the area around the outdoor classroom into a natural Georgia habitat. QR codes will be located next to plants for students to access during outdoor learning, aligning with third grade science standards.”
Classes are already using the space for learning and the school plans to add wifi to the space soon.
The Ben Franklin Academy also offers students variety of STEAM options for its’ students this academic year. The Robotics Club is a new offering and already up and going strong, according to the academy. The Green Club will be working on the many above ground gardens on the BFA campus. Additionally, students will create artistic signage to identify various trees and plants on campus.
Speakers on environmental issues will give presentations to the BFA students and members of the Green Club will take monthly field trips to Emory University’s Farmers Market to talk with organic farmers about the farmers’ work. Science students are working with Green Club members to continue to reduce the school’s carbon footprint.
The Franklin Players, members of the BFA Drama department will work collaboratively with the Art Department on special touches to the sets for the play. Sound and lighting systems will be upgraded for the Drama Program.
Atlanta International School fourth grade students recently enjoyed exploring space during the school’s annual Space Camp. Held for three days every fall, the interactive camp allows students to explore space and the solar system. Gyro spheres, bungee jumps and virtual reality are amongst the activities re-enforcing what the students have learned about planets, the solar system, gravity and Earth’s place in the universe.
“I really liked riding the hoverboard,” AIS fourth grader Alex said. “I learned how the air inside made it lift off of the ground.”
For more information on how northside schools are incorporating kinesthetic learning, visit https://bit.ly/3cUE2hq.
