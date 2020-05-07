Local high schools recently announced their class of 2020 valedictorians and salutatorians.

Editor’s note: For each school listed below, the valedictorian is listed first, followed by the salutatorian, unless otherwise noted. Also, Galloway and Howard do not designate a valedictorian or salutatorian, and Atlanta Girls’, Atlanta International, Brandon Hall and Pace will announce their valedictorian and salutatorian later this month or in June.

Atlanta Classical: Charlotte Taylor and Lucy Eagleson

Atlanta Country Day: NA

Atlanta Jewish: NA

Cumberland: Ansley Weiss

Ben Franklin: Jonas Iskander and Ellie Ptacek

Holy Innocents’: Nick Reddy and Matthew Raeside

Holy Spirit: NA

Lovett: Sarah Packman and Lily Siegel

Marist: Lucas Gonzalez and Charlie Callahan

Mount Vernon: Eliza Bruno and Grace Keller

North Atlanta: Emily Song and Soleil Golden

North Springs: NA

St. Pius X: Nicole Gresham and Daniel Buckley

Riverwood: Hayes Miller and Chandler McCleskey

Weber: Caroline Schneider and Isaac Goldman

Wesleyan: Andy Yang and Lindsey Mains

Westminster: Anup Bottu and Lauren Kennedy (co-valedictorians) and Albert Liang and Laura Sams (co-salutatorians)

Whitefield: Devin Wade and Annie Edwards

Woodward: Nishita Ghanate and William Gore (co-valedictorians) and Harbin Hong

