Local high schools recently announced their class of 2020 valedictorians and salutatorians.
Editor’s note: For each school listed below, the valedictorian is listed first, followed by the salutatorian, unless otherwise noted. Also, Galloway and Howard do not designate a valedictorian or salutatorian, and Atlanta Girls’, Atlanta International, Brandon Hall and Pace will announce their valedictorian and salutatorian later this month or in June.
Atlanta Classical: Charlotte Taylor and Lucy Eagleson
Atlanta Country Day: NA
Atlanta Jewish: NA
Cumberland: Ansley Weiss
Ben Franklin: Jonas Iskander and Ellie Ptacek
Holy Innocents’: Nick Reddy and Matthew Raeside
Holy Spirit: NA
Lovett: Sarah Packman and Lily Siegel
Marist: Lucas Gonzalez and Charlie Callahan
Mount Vernon: Eliza Bruno and Grace Keller
North Atlanta: Emily Song and Soleil Golden
North Springs: NA
St. Pius X: Nicole Gresham and Daniel Buckley
Riverwood: Hayes Miller and Chandler McCleskey
Weber: Caroline Schneider and Isaac Goldman
Wesleyan: Andy Yang and Lindsey Mains
Westminster: Anup Bottu and Lauren Kennedy (co-valedictorians) and Albert Liang and Laura Sams (co-salutatorians)
Whitefield: Devin Wade and Annie Edwards
Woodward: Nishita Ghanate and William Gore (co-valedictorians) and Harbin Hong
