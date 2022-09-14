Numerous northside private schools are setting into new places and continuing ongoing renovations across campuses.
Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School completed its $32 million ‘Our Time Capital Campaign,’ the largest capital campaign in the school’s history. The Dorothy Sullivan Lower School building is a new 39,000-square-foot building that replaced a 1970s classroom facility.
With light-filled classrooms, fully equipped makerspaces, spacious science center, a large common area and an expansive library/media center, the new school building is a place where young children can learn in an innovative environment and explore, create and grow. A unique outdoor playground provides the perfect place for the students to enjoy recess with their friends.
Students and teachers in Trinity School’s Early Elementary Division walked into their new dining hall for the first time on Aug. 18. Students in Pre-K through first grade enjoyed using the bright and inviting space, which is a core project of Inspire Excellence, Trinity’s latest capital and endowment campaign that publicly launched in April. In addition to providing the school’s youngest learners with their own lunchroom, the dining hall provides increased schedule flexibility and an additional learning/gathering space for all Trinity students and teachers.
Since quietly commencing in January 2021, the Inspire Excellence campaign has secured $10.3 million towards its $14.5 million goal. Due to early generosity from leadership donors and foundations, Trinity School has already completed a new Early Childhood Outdoor Learning Center as well as there location and renovation of Upper Elementary (second—sixth grade) classrooms. The campaign will increase the school’s endowment to grow student financial assistance, employee salaries, and program improvements.
The next phase of the campaign will see the construction of a new Multi-Use Recreation Center that will house two gyms and significant enhancements to the school’s Early Elementary playground.
An ongoing expansion of Woodward Academy’s Richardson Hall will facilitate a number of upgrades to the Upper School’s visual and performing arts programs. Richardson Hall is home to most of the visual and performing arts space for the Upper School. In addition to classrooms, studios, workshops, rehearsal rooms, galleries, offices, and other resources, the building also houses the Ben F. Johnson III ‘61 Theatre and the Malizia Amphitheatre. The expansion involves a significant addition to the west side of the building along with upgrades to and reconfiguration of several existing interior spaces.
The improvements include lighting upgrades to The Ben Johnson Theatre and enclosing lower areas in front of Richardson Hall to provide 1,168 square feet of new space. This will expand the sculpture studio, and provide new office and collaboration areas for the Performing Arts Department. The building also brings a new jewelry studio to the visual arts area, a dance studio office and storage area in space formerly occupied by the Performing Arts Department, and the construction of a 2,144-square-foot addition that will double the space for the orchestra program, and allow the space formerly used by the orchestra to be remodeled for band and theater classroom space.
Elements of the Richardson Hall expansion will see use as soon as this fall, with full completion of the project scheduled for spring 2023.
Woodward Academy dedicated the Stephen A. Belin ‘72 History Center on April 30, 2022, created inside Brewster Hall with a lead gift from Mr. Belin’s brother, Jake Belin, and his wife, Betty. Steve Belin helped to lead the War Eagles football team to a state championship in 1970.
The History Center represents a tremendous opportunity to tell the Woodward story through a permanent timeline and rotating exhibitions, and it provides a climate-controlled home for the archives of the school, which opened in 1900 as Georgia Military Academy.
Permanent installations also include a timeline of notable events from 1900 to the present and a reproduction of a GMA dorm room. Rotating exhibits will include artifacts from the adjacent archive, such as Col. Woodward’s riding crop, a GMA uniform, and other memorabilia.
