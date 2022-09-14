Northside Methodist Preschool is beginning the new school year with a new director and sensory playground for students.
Sarah Raymer serves as the new Director after seven years teaching at the preschool. Raymer was raised in Knoxville and received her Bachelor’s in Elementary Education at East Tennessee State University and her Master’s in Reading Education at the University of Tennessee. Raymer’s 21-year career has included teaching elementary grades in Knoxville, Brooklyn, and at The Lovett School in Atlanta prior to joining NMP.
NMP opened in 1958 as a ministry of Northside United Methodist Church and provides early childhood education for ages 18 months to five years old. The morning preschool program offers families several class options, including a dual language immersion Pre-K class and an extended day Pre-K for five year olds.
NMP also offers extended hours through ‘Early Birds,’ an additional hour before school and ‘Stay and Play,’ an hour after school. The preschool has an art room, media center, music room, outdoor classroom and a new indoor sensory gym.
The indoor sensory gym was added during the 2021-2022 school year and provides an exciting space for children to strengthen their social and gross motor skills. It includes a climbing wall, slide, monkey bars and more, providing a fun and colorful space for the children to explore.
NMP said it believes outdoor play is essential for children’s healthy development. Research shows that unstructured and “messy” play that takes place outdoors is vital to children’s social, emotional, cognitive and physical development. A couple of years ago, NMP updated and added materials to the outdoor classroom, allowing for more multi-sensory exploration, activity and meaningful play. The goal was simple — to increase the quantity, quality, and benefits of outdoor experiences for all children in a space other than the playground.
NMP students can be found in the outdoor classroom making a meal in the mud kitchen; raking wood chips and shoveling holes to make way for trucks and wagons; building towers, ramps and bridges with giant outdoor blocks; and even painting on the outdoor easel. A newly constructed wooden tower sets the stage for a trip to outer space or the place for a quiet picnic. A large cabinet in the covered area houses more treasures that encourage both parallel and cooperative play, as well as exploration of nature.
School tours are offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. The 2022 Fall Open House for prospective families will be held Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. For more information and to register for a tour or the open house, visit preschool.northsideumc.org.
