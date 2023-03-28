North Springs High School, St. Pius X Catholic High School and Whitefield Academy are among schools nominated for the 2023 Shuler Awards.
Also known as the Shuler Awards, the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards winners and nominees are recognized as the best of the state’s high school musical theatre students and schools. The main objectives of the GHSMTA are to increase awareness, advocacy, and support for Georgia’s arts education programs, to develop and foster growing talent by providing learning and performance opportunities, and to cultivate/nurture productive relationships among Georgia’s promising thespians and educators.
North Springs band director Michael Brown was nominated for Best Orchestra for "The SpongeBob Musical."
Brennan Ciccarelli and Maddie Crofton at St. Pius X were nominated for Best Lighting for "Curtains: School Edition” and Grayson Lows at Whitefield Academy received an honorable mention for "Beauty and the Beast" for Best Performance by a Leading Actor.
Named for the Marietta-born stage and screen star Shuler Hensley, the GHSMTA will be celebrated at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and via live broadcast on GPB-TV on April 20 at 8 p.m. The evening includes festive purple-carpet arrivals inspired by the Tony Awards, live nominee performances, and trophies presented in 18 categories. Scholarship recipients will also be announced.
GHSMTA categories include direction, music direction, orchestra, lighting, sound, technical execution, scenic design, choreography, ensemble, costumes, overall production, Showstopper and best leading performers, supporting performer and a featured performer. In 2021 the competition added a Spotlight Award carried over to 2022 and 2023.
"A huge focus this year has been on encouraging and celebrating how programs across the state of Georgia are creating inclusive, diverse, equitable and accessible theatre spaces where all students feel honored, seen and understood," director of arts education for ArtsBridge Foundation Elizabeth Lenhart said. "This is particularly important as we commemorate our 15th Annual presentation of the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards."
ArtsBridge Foundation and GPB-TV live broadcasts of the GHSMTA won the Southeast Emmy Award in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 for special event coverage, indicative of the superb quality and high production value Georgia students bring at show time. The broadcast was also a finalist for the Southeast Emmy in 2022.
"On behalf of ArtsBridge Foundation, we congratulate each of this year’s nominees from high schools spanning all of Georgia,” executive director of ArtsBridge Foundation Jennifer D. Dobbs said. "We can hardly wait to celebrate the milestones of our first 15 years when we gather on April 20 for this year’s awards ceremony."
High school theater students and departments were judged to create scores enabling presentation of 16 categories including: direction, music direction, orchestra, choreography, overall production, scenic design, lighting, costumes, technical execution, sound, and best performances by an ensemble, two leading performers, two supporting performer and a featured performer. Adjudicators also cited one school each to receive the Spotlight and Showstopper awards.
The list of nominees, which represent 39 schools from 17 Georgia counties (compared with 26 schools from 13 counties last year), was from an initial pool of 52 participating schools spanning 22 Georgia counties. Unfortunately, one school had to withdraw from the competition due to cast/crew illness.
As is tradition, the leading actress and actor winners will travel to New York City as Georgia’s entrants for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program named The Jimmy Awards and participate in the awards show at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway on June 26, with merit scholarships and professional opportunities on the line.
Since 2009, the GHSMTA program has engaged over 60,000 students from 142 schools and 38 counties/school systems. In August, registrations for 50 schools were completed in a record 10 minutes for the 2022-23 season, with two schools also securing competition berths from past COVID-related changes.
In step with the Shuler Awards, eight students were chosen to receive one or more of the 10 theater- and performing arts-related monetary or in-kind scholarships. ArtsBridge Foundation and its partners will divvy out $17,187 in scholarships, with individual cash scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000 each.
Winners were chosen from a competitive pool of applicants. A complete list of scholarship recipients follows the GHSMTA nominee list on this press release, noting two scholarship winners will be determined via the Leading Actress and Leading Actor category winners to be announced April 20.
