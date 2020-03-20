The Atlanta Public Schools district has announced it has its first confirmed case of an employee contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to a news release, the Fulton County Board of Health notified the district about the case, and though the employee’s name will not be released, the district did confirm he or she works at North Atlanta High School in Buckhead.
But in this worker’s case, there is no exposure to students, and for staff there was no close contact with this employee based on the board’s investigation. The board is communicating directly with the employee and has directed him or her to self-quarantine. Based on their determination, public health officials do not have any other students or employees to interview at this time.
“Health officials confirmed for us that the biggest public health intervention we could have done has already been, and that was to close all schools in Atlanta Public Schools, a recommended mitigation strategy,” district Superintendent Meria Carstarphen said in the release. “Atlanta now has widespread community transmission of COVID-19, and we all have to take that fact very seriously. We have to fight this as a community by collectively following the preventative guidance provided by health officials, and we have to commit to keeping each other healthy and safe.”
The district’s schools are closed through at least March 27 as it deals with the coronavirus outbreak, and students are taking classes online from home. But its schools and buses continue to be cleaned and disinfected to keep the virus out of schools.
