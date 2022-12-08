Museum of Design Atlanta has launched MyMODA, a digital space for people across the world to come together around design programs, including events, tours, lectures, panel discussions, online exhibitions and more.
The effort is part of MODA’s ongoing commitment to exploring new ways that museums can serve their communities in the 21st century and building new models that provide opportunities for lifelong learning.
The idea for MyMODA came to be after the museum temporarily closed its doors to the public in March 2020 due to COVID-19. During this time, the museum worked to innovate new ways to continue its mission of bringing design to the community by moving its celebrated in-person children’s and adult education programs online, plus adapting its current and previous in-person exhibitions to become available online.
These launches marked the museum’s first foray into digital programming that could reach audiences across the globe. During the height of the pandemic, the museum hosted programs reaching participants from 45 states and 18 countries — something it had never been able to do before from its brick-and-mortar location in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood.
"Our digital success during the pandemic made us aware of the fact that people around the world are hungry for programming and exhibitions that demonstrate the power of design to make a difference in the world," MODA’s Executive Director Laura Flusche said. "We wanted to continue expanding our audience across the globe to meet that demand even after we opened our doors again, and that’s where the idea MyMODA came together."
In August 2021, MODA was selected to be one of 46 global art organizations to participate in the first cohort of Bloomberg Philanthropies' Digital Accelerator Program. Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Digital Accelerator helps arts organizations stabilize and thrive in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic through strategic improvements to technology infrastructure.
The program supports leadership development and infrastructure investment that builds audiences, increases fundraising, drives revenue, delivers dynamic programming and helps develop best practices to share across a network of nonprofit cultural organizations.
Through the program, the museum will be able to continue to deliver dynamic programming, reach new audiences and further build its global community.
The museum teamed up with Gather Learning, a platform built by veterans of the Stanford Graduate School of Business, to develop MyMODA as a highly interactive and intuitive digital platform that acts as a hub for MODA audiences. The digital space is secure, easy-to-navigate and allows people across the globe to become part of the museum’s community of changemakers, no matter where they are located.
The beta version of the portal launched in October 2021, and a year later, a 2,000 around people have become registered users, representing 24 countries, 45 states and 165 Georgia zip codes.
In addition to registering for and attending live events via MyMODA, users are able to access recordings of past events and virtual versions of in-museum exhibitions. They can also join MODA as virtual or in-person members and make financial contributions to sustain the museum’s programming.
For more information or to sign up, visit https://moda.gatherlearning.com/.
