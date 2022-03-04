The Mount Vernon School has earned a place on the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 2022 List of Atlanta’s 50 Largest Private-Independent Schools.
Ranked by total enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year, Mount Vernon earned the 8th spot up from the 9th position last year. Founded in 1972, the School is celebrating 50 years with significant growth in the last decade. Mount Vernon was ranked 29th on the Chronicle’s list just 10 years ago.
In December the School announced plans to build a global campus with the launch of The Mount Vernon School Online. The asynchronous, flexible high school experience will launch a grade 9 cohort in August 2022 and will add an additional grade level over the following three years to offer a high school diploma.
“In the last 10 years, Mount Vernon has experienced exponential growth in enrollment, partnered with major corporations, transformed teaching and learning, received exceptional accreditation status, expanded athletic and arts programs, and served as a consulting agency for hundreds of schools and educators throughout the world,” CEO and Head of School Dr. Brett Jacobsen said. “The School has become a nationally recognized innovative independent school and brand in Atlanta and throughout the country. We are grateful for the families who share our vision and have entrusted us with an innovative approach to educating their children.”
In 2019 the School expanded operational capacity by welcoming high school students grades 9 through 12 into a brand new 3.5-story, 60,000 square foot facility. The state of the art facility, which includes a Virtual Reality lab, is an architectural example of the school’s innovative approach to creating a flexible learning environment that sparks curiosity. Upper School students solve real world problems via partnerships with Delta, Chick-fil-A, Mercedes Benz, Accenture and many other Fortune 500 companies.
The 2022 graduating class is the largest senior class to date. Recent graduates have gone on to attend Stanford, Harvard, Columbia, Dartmouth, Yale, Brown, Duke and West Point in addition to in-state Georgia schools and a host of renowned colleges and universities throughout the country.
