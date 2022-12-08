The Lovett School is receiving national and international recognition for its podcast, "Living Lovett: Stories from the Riverbank."
On the podcast, listeners hear the voices of teachers, alumni, students, staﬀ, parents, and administrators who contribute to the thriving community. Topics such as literacy, art, faith, health and community involvement are discussed in an inviting forum that connects listeners to the School and addresses important issues facing all parents, regardless of school enrollment.
Since launching in March 2022, "Living Lovett" regularly ranks on the top charts for education podcasts, with the podcast being heard in 23 countries and dozens of cities across the U.S. Now, with two seasons and 16 episodes produced, "Living Lovett" has broken into the top 100 education podcasts internationally, as well as ranked in the top 50 percent of podcasts based directly on downloads. Living Lovett is also consistently ranked in the Education for Kids podcast chart, demonstrating how well-received this podcast has become for parents raising adolescents.
"The podcast was originally designed as a tool to connect with families during the COVID pandemic," Lovett’s chief engagement oﬃcer Jessica Sant said. "Lovett is a school that prides itself on relationships, and we felt the strain of separation during that time. But Living Lovett transcends that moment and is serving as a fantastic tool to celebrate and honor the many people on our campus that make this place so special!"
For nearly a century, Lovett has prided itself on educating the whole child, and that process being a hands-on journey. Through "Living Lovett: Stories from the Riverbank," Lovett has been able to embody the true meaning of community, and how beneﬁcial the community has been for almost 100 years.
The podcast itself has been a community eﬀort. The cover artwork, featured on podcast platforms around the world, was created by Stewart Key, a Lovett graduate from the Class of 2022. Additionally, music featured throughout the show is performed by Lovett’s award-winning Ellington Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Dr. Tim Pitchford, director of Upper School bands and head of the Upper School Fine Arts Department.
"Whether you claim our community as your school home or not, the show oﬀers useful messages for parents and education pros, alike," Sant said.
You can listen to "Living Lovett: Stories from the Riverbank" directly on Apple and Spotify. "Living Lovett" is produced and distributed by Catherine O’Brien and Branch Out Programs.
