One local private school is hosting its class of 2020 graduation ceremony this summer in hopes that it can take place as normal once the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ends.
Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Sandy Springs will hold its ceremony July 25 in its main gym, according to a letter Head of School Paul Barton sent to seniors and their parents and obtained by the Neighbor. The school was originally going to have its graduation May 16 and could delay the event past July if necessary.
“One thing the COVID-19 situation has done is remind us that change is certain,” Barton wrote. “And we must be flexible and adapt if we are to survive and thrive. In that spirit, should the July 25 ceremony not be possible, we will hold graduation on campus in November. Our goal is to do whatever it takes to provide the class of 2020 the live celebration, adulation and closure it has earned and so richly deserves. …
“I hope that (this news) will lift all your spirits and give you something to look forward to once this historic set of circumstances has subsided.”
Other local private schools could follow suit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.