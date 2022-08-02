Andrew Westover has been selected as the High Museum's Eleanor McDonald Storza director of education.
Westover, who currently serves as the Keith Haring director of education and public engagement at the New Museum of Contemporary Art in New York, brings a wide range of experience as a museum leader and educator who has developed strategic initiatives and partnerships to deepen audience engagement, advance scholarship, and tackle urgent issues and topics through thoughtful, diverse programming. Westover will join the High Sept. 12.
"I am honored to be named the Eleanor McDonald Storza Director of Education at this important moment of creativity and innovation at the High," Westover said. "I am especially excited to collaborate with the Museum’s nationally recognized team, strengthening opportunities for people to engage across sectors and diverse communities with art, artists and the critical questions of our time. With its strong collections, exhibitions and education programs, the High is uniquely positioned for greater social and civic impact, and this work truly inspires me."
The High’s Education department, including a full-time staff of 10 and a 100+ member docent corps, is dedicated to reflecting the diversity of the Museum’s communities and to offering a variety of educational programs that engage visitors, educators and students with the world of art, the lives of artists and the creative process.
Westover will lead the strategic direction of the department and its initiatives and will support the Museum’s larger goals relating to exhibition development and interpretation, fundraising, community partnerships and the collecting program.
In his current position at the New Museum of Contemporary Art, Westover established a new long-range vision for the education department and provides leadership and strategy for all educational initiatives, including performances, lectures, artist residencies, and school and youth programs. He helms foundation relationships for the department and serves as the education liaison to city- and state-wide cultural affairs organizations.
"Andrew’s proven experience as a community builder, educator and museum leader make him strongly positioned to lead the future of the High’s education department," director of the High Rand Suffolk said. "We look forward to working with him to develop programming that brings all of Atlanta together to gain knowledge, strengthen empathy and make memories."
He has also provided leadership for the New Museum’s Coronavirus Response Team and Racial Equity Task Force. Westover previously held positions at the J. Paul Getty Museum, the National Museum of Wildlife Art, Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden and Phoenix Art Museum. Prior to entering the museum field, he served as a Fulbright English Teaching Fellow at the University of the Free State, South Africa, and as a seventh- and eighth-grade teacher with Teach for America.
Westover holds a Ph.D. and Master of Education focused on culture, institutions and society from Harvard University; a Master of Religion from the Claremont School of Theology; a Master of Secondary Education from Arizona State University; and a Bachelor of History from Samford University.
