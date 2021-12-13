Cumberland Academy of Georgia was filled with excitement as the players hit the court for their annual celebrity Faculty vs. Students basketball game.
Torch George and Moose Weekes of the Harlem Globetrotters joined the student team and former NFL player Lee Woodall played with the faculty members to even the odds. Gina Kavali, a radio personality for Cumulus Media., acted as the sports commentator, keeping the crowd enthused with fun facts and clever play descriptions. Former Hawks player, Eddie Lee Wilkins, refereed and ensured a clean student-centered game.
The game was full of dunks, three pointers, intensity and fun. The Globtrotters led the halftime show with some impressive ball tricks. Torch demonstrated her Guinness World Record move for the most basketball under the leg tumbles in one minute and Moose landed an impressive long shot basket in a single attempt. Ultimately, the students brought home the win with a score of 52-15.
Sandy Springs-based Cumberland Academy of Georgia serves students with high-functioning autism spectrum disorder, Aspergers, ADD/ADHD and other neurodiversities. The annual basketball game serves as a platform for students, many first-timers, to play in a real game and learn the importance of sportsmanship.
“We are blessed to have such influential people take time out of their busy schedules to be a part of these memorable events and serve our students," Head of School Debbi Scarborough said. "The Globetrotters’ natural talent to combine entertainment and skill provided the encouragement even our most introverted students needed to keep trying until they succeeded."
Cumberland said it is already looking forward to next year’s event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.