Fulton County Schools will continue to provide meals at locations across the county as part of its annual Summer Meals Program.
When schools let out for the summer, many children are at risk of hunger and malnutrition. The lack of nutrition during the summer months can result in poor performance once the school year begins and makes children more prone to illnesses and other health issues. The Summer Food Service Program is designed to fill that nutrition gap and make sure children can get the nutritious meals they need.
“The Fulton County School Nutrition Program recognizes the important role school meals play in combating childhood hunger,” Executive Director of the district’s School Nutrition Program Alyssia Wright. “For many families, schools are the one place their children can get a nutritious meal. Our summer meals program allows communities to continue feeding children when school is not in session.”
Student-favorite breakfast and lunch options will be offered to on-site summer school students at no cost.
Additionally, the School Nutrition Program will be operating the Seamless Summer Option program at over 20 of these sites. Under the Seamless Summer Option, any child 18 and under and those under 21 with special needs, may come and enjoy a summer meal at no cost.
The Fulton County School Nutrition Program will also partner with community organizations in North and South Fulton to help deliver and serve free summer meals to community locations.
Students in Sandy Springs may pick up meals at Sandy Springs Middle School at 8750 Pride Place. A full listing of Fulton County School Nutrition Summer Meals locations and serving times are available at www.fcsnutrition.com.
