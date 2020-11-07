North Springs Charter High School in Sandy Springs is closing for two days next week after some of its students and employees tested positive for COVID-19, Fulton County Schools announced Nov. 6.
District spokesman Brian Noyes said five students and staff members contracted the virus, and that the district announced the news to the school’s students, parents and staff at the end of the day Nov. 6.
North Springs is the fourth Fulton school to temporarily close due to coronavirus cases since the district returned to full in-person classes for all students (with an online option for the ones not ready) Oct. 14. In October Hembree Springs Elementary in Roswell, Banneker High in College Park and Cambridge High in Milton each temporarily shuttered due to positive COVID-19 cases.
In a statement posted to its Facebook page and Twitter feed, the district stated North Springs will be closed for two days.
“Following the FCS Closing Matrix, we have met the criteria of a Level 2 at North Springs High School and in consultation with Fulton County Board of Health, we are switching to remote learning for Monday, Nov 9 and Tuesday, Nov 10 to allow for contact tracing,” the district stated. “Individuals who will need to quarantine for longer will be notified directly.
“SAT tests scheduled at North Springs HS on Saturday, Nov 7 will continue. Facilities will be cleaned on Friday night. Protocols for entry, including temperature checks, will be conducted for those taking the test. We anticipate school resuming face-to-face instruction on Wednesday, Nov 11. Individuals who will need to quarantine for longer will be notified directly.”
In response to the district’s announcement on Facebook, eight individuals posted comments about the issue.
“Oh my... Kids are so sad and depressed over this. I wish this all stop,” one said. “How long do we have to live like this.. such a crazy time.”
Another said, “What are the requirements to close based on a level 2? My school has more than 3 cases as indicated as a level 2 on the matrix yet we are still open. Please clarify what determines these closures and why it is so very different from school to school.”
