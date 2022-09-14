Whether a student is an artist, an actor, an athlete or a brain, Lovett engineering teacher Ethan Greenberg has a place for them.
Starting this school year, Greenberg is taking over Lovett’s Makers Program — a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) program for students who want to create, tinker or invent.
Greenberg has been teaching at Lovett for eight years where he previously taught physics and astronomy. The teacher who oversaw the Makers Program left at the end of 2020, and Greenberg decided he wanted to not only take over the program, but mold it into something multifaceted and less intimidating to students.
Right now, Lovett students on the engineering track have a three course sequence, but Greenberg is working with the registrar so students can take classes multiple times.
“Those higher level classes become much smaller and a student taking it for the second time might decide they want to do something with like, biomechanics, where as a kid who’s taking it for the first time might be learning about hydraulics,” Greenberg said, “but (it’s) giving kids the opportunity to stay in here class wise as much as they want.”
Greenberg said he plans to open his classroom for free time in the mornings and possibly after school. His classroom looks like a mix of a tool shop and lab — 3D printers, boxes of tools, beakers, safety equipment, student projects, building materials and more line the walls. Students are free to tinker with drills, a sewing machine, 3D pens, a laser cutter and more.
“Seeing is believing, and making is a kind of learning that it can’t get any better in terms of psychological and educational research,” Lovett engineering teacher Ethan Greenberg said. “If you really want long term retention and understanding, being told something — listening — is the lowest level of learning. You doing things and you experiencing things is what’s going to create deep neural pathways that are going to allow you to recall information and assimilate information later on.”
Greenberg says his classroom is a space for everyone and wants the class to reflect that. He plans to change the course name to something less scary to those maybe not going into engineering — something along the lines of Tinkering and Inventing, he says.
“My goal is to get everyone in here,” Greenberg said. “I don’t think there’s a student who shouldn’t be in here. If I can kind of light that fire, and once other kids start seeing it and other parents start seeing it, and they’re like, ‘Well, why aren’t my kids doing this?’ Then it’ll be a lot easier to convince everyone that this is important.”
In addition to creating a welcoming space, Greenberg is collaborating with teachers in subjects such as history and foreign languages to create projects to get the students in his classroom and learning hands-on. His goal is to do a major project with one teacher form every department.
“It’s so meaningful to the kids — doing things hands on real experiential learning and and coming out of a class with actual skills,” Greenberg said. “The freedom to explore and . . .the freedom for things to not go the way you wanted them to and understand — there’s value in that and that you can learn from things that didn’t go the way you initially planned.”
Another goal of his, he says, is to get more girls into STEAM and the Makers Program. Having taught physics and astronomy, Greenberg said he has always been trying to get more than one or two girls in his classes. In his current engineering class, only three of the 28 students are girls.
“Being in those classes doesn’t mean you’re any less feminine,” he said. “If you really are into fashion and makeup, guess what? Someone makes those things — that’s engineering. Getting kids to understand that making the fabrics for the clothing that you’re into, and the jewelry that you’re into — you can be into fashion and be into science. Those are not mutually exclusive.”
“This is valuable, this is important,” Greenberg said of the Makers Program. “It’s not separate. This should be part of the big picture of how we get kids learning.”
Students and parents interested in learning more about the program can reach out to Lovett for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.