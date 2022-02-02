Former Atlanta Public Schools teacher Nicole D. Collier has penned what she calls a love letter to the shy kids — "Just Right Jillian."
A family-friendly book, "Just Right Jillian" tells the story of Jillian, a young Black girl’s struggles with shyness and how she overcomes her fears and breaks out of her shell. Themes include friendship, courage and self-expression. Jillian is a super-smart, but super-shy fifth grader who is tired of coming in last because she’s afraid to speak up. Readers are taken along for her journey of self-discovery as she accepts her grandmother’s challenge to be more assertive. "Just Right Jillian" will be available everywhere books are sold Feb. 15.
Inspired by Collier’s own struggles with shyness, the book opens with Jillian and her classmates racing to finish a word problem in a classroom game. Despite all eyes locked on another student, Jillian finishes the problem first. Rather than tell the teacher, Jillian remains quiet and becomes invisible.
"I did not put my hand up," the book reads. "I did not yell DONE! I did not do a single thing but grip my desk and disappear. I became invisible."
Much like Jillian, Collier vividly remembers several moments where she become invisible. One of these moments was in fifth grade. Collier and her classmates gathered in a small auditorium for a trivia-type competition. Chairs were lined up across the stage and a small audience gathered to watch.
"I still remember the answer, even though that was in the 80s because I knew the answer right then and no one else did," Collier said. "I'm sitting there not saying it, knowing what it is. I couldn't...there was nothing I could do to will myself to say it and it was just so so it was just so painful."
The answer? E pluribus unum — out of one, many.
A product of Atlanta’s public schools — Continental Colony Elementary, Ralph Bunche Middle School, Frederick Douglass High School — Collier taught fourth grade in the system and was a former teacher leader in the schools. Collier's mother was also a librarian in the school system.
Collier said she was a chameleon all through school — shrinking into herself and allowing herself to blend into the background. It wasn't until the last five years that she is less likely to shrink, she says, but it still takes work. With just the right amount of confidence and authenticity, Collier learned to take up space.
Collier weaves her memories of childhood shyness and growth into Jillian's story, a parallel seen through chicks. Throughout the book, Jillian's class is raising chicks, watching them transform from fragile embryos to freshly hatched baby birds. As Jillian and her friends watch the chicks grow, readers watch Jillian learn to break free of her shell.
"The more I started thinking about the chicks, the more I realized how much in common they did have about Jillian," Collier said. "It really did kind of come about pretty organically."
Shyness in children is nothing new. According to Psychology Today, around 10% to 15%, who are sensitive in the extreme. These are the ones most at risk for the development of shyness, and around 40% might even go on to develop social anxiety later in life.
Psychology Today cites a 2012 study that shows a baby’s risk for becoming shy decreases significantly when they have mothers that are sensitive and respond appropriately to the child’s needs.
As such, Jillian's mother and adult figures in her life support her and want to see her grow, but do not try to change who she is. One of Collier's favorite moments in the book is when Jillian approaches her father, needing to chose between Option A and Option B. Rather than tell her which option to go with, her father asks if she knows the answer already. Yes, Jillian tells him, so he tells her to choose the option she knows is right.
"I think that's really important because it's easy for us as adults to know the right steps and (say) 'Here's what you should do next,'" Collier said. "That's easy for us to do, but we do have to give kids the power to honor what they're thinking on the inside."
Between waiting for chicks to hatch, hanging upside down from monkey bars and weaving, Jillian and her friends still have to grapple with the "real world." Jillian notices the small signs of her mother's lupus flare ups and her friend Marquez notices his parents troubled marriage. Jillian uses the characters to illustrate that children often pick up on more than adults realize.
"I think it's really just one of the byproducts of being quieter is being observant, but also that kids in general, are observant," Collier said. "If we're willing to listen to each other, we will hear and understand each other a lot better."
Both Collier and Jillian realize they can be all things, embrace themselves and still be shy. Jillian learns to love herself for who sure is.
"At the heart, I think that this book is a love story," Collier said. "It's about training your heart and there's family love and there's friendship, love and there's Julian's love for herself, and (her) love for her grandmother. There's a lot of love that flows."
Armed with color and a newfound, blooming confidence, Jillian leaves readers with seven words: "I see the real me now, too."
