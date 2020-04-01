With Gov. Brian Kemp April 1 announcing all public schools in Georgia will remain closed for in-person instruction through the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Atlanta Public Schools is following suit.
In a news release, the district announced it will do the same, meaning its students and staff will continue teleschooling and teleworking through the end of the 2019-20 academic year in May.
“We will work on the impact of this decision, including exploring alternative scenarios to celebrate our 2020 graduates, and to address the loss of instructional learning time,” the release stated. “APS will remain in contact with our families and staff as we work through solutions that address these concerns. As soon as possible, the district will hold a virtual town hall to translate what this means for APS.”
