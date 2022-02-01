Five Riverwood International Charter School students will represent the school at the Georgia Music Educators Association All-State weekend.
Two students from band, two from chorus and one orchestra student have earned this distinction. The event takes place March 3 to 5, at The Classic Center in Athens. The Georgia Music Educators Association is one of 51 state affiliates of the National Association for Music Education. GMEA was founded in 1938 and has been active in music education in Georgia continuously since that time. Each year, the top performing students from Georgia music programs audition to perform with the state-wide group.
From the Riverwood band, sophomore Aldo Rios made the All-State Concert band on flute. GMEA selected sophomore Joel Posy as an alternate for All-State on clarinet. Senior Charlton Hills will be the sixth chair cello player in the eleventh and twelfth grade All-State String Orchestra.
“Joel and Aldo are such hard workers within our band program," Riverwood band director Samuel Crawford said. "They contribute immense personal effort to improving on their instruments, and I'm so glad to see them rewarded here. Both young men have excellent practice habits and pursue music on their own and in their own time. It's great to see their passion come to fruition. Congratulations to them and to all who auditioned for all state from Riverwood.”
Riverwood sophomores Lillian Amengual and Adler Horstemeyer will represent Riverwood as members of the All-State Chorus.
Riverwood Principal, Kindra Smith, attributes the overall success of the school’s prestigious music program to the three directors who lead it.
“I am continually impressed by the way our directors connect with our students and guide them to grow as musicians and as people," Smith said. "They set the tone for a very close-knit group that supports and lifts each other. They have made such a tremendous impact in just a short time at Riverwood.”
Two of Riverwood’s music program directors joined the school within the last three years. Band Director Sam Crawford joined in 2019 and Chorus Director Molly Montalto in 2020. Orchestra Director Jessica Smith in joined Riverwood in 2017.
