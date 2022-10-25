Kara A. Loftin, Ph.D. will take the reigns as the fifth Head of School at The Schenck School beginning July 1, 2023.
In addition, Loftin will become the new executive director for ReadSource — the recently rebranded nonprofit launched by The Schenck School designed to share its reading expertise with educators who support struggling readers.
Loftin is the Head of School for The Craig School in Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, and specializes in dyslexia and learning disabilities and has 25 years of experience as an educator and school administrator.
"Both The Schenck School and ReadSource serve talented, vibrant and caring educators, students and families," Loftin said. "I can’t wait to be a part of the community to help continue the legacy of David T. Schenck and his fulfill his vision of helping students meet and exceed their rich potential. I look forward to working together to transform lives and continue the tradition of these esteemed institutions."
Loftin brings a comprehensive and varied educational background to the job. She holds a Bachelor of Music from Houghton College in Houghton, New York; an M.B.A. from the University of Maryland; an M.Ed. in Special Education Dyslexia Specialization Track, from Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts; and a Ph.D. in Special Education from the University of Northern Colorado. In addition, Loftin was chosen as a Klingenstein Heads of Schools Fellow, a prestigious program at Columbia Teachers College.
Prior to The Craig School, Loftin served as Dean of Parent and Student Support Services, and, later, as Assistant Head of School for Academic Support at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah. In those roles, she oversaw the creation and growth of a highly successful Learning Support Center, or a "school within a school," for students with learning disabilities.
At the Craig School, which serves 130 students with dyslexia from second through 12th grade, Loftin oversaw the strengthening of enrollment and capital improvements and orchestrated a strong financial management system.
"Our process was far-reaching and methodical," chair of the board of trustees for The Schenck School Kim Marks said. "As a result, we truly believe that we found the best person to lead The Schenck School and ReadSource into the next decade as we continue to meet the challenges and explore the opportunities of serving dyslexic students and struggling readers."
Loftin, her husband, three college-age children and labradoodle will be moving to Atlanta.
