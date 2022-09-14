(L to R): Dorsey Delong, assistant director of the preschool; Joleen Neel, preschool director; Rev. Joe Wagner, parochial vicar at the Cathedral; Bishop Joel Konzen, SM; auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta; Monsignor Frank McNamee; Dr. Dock Hollingsworth, pastor of Second-Ponce Baptist Church; Brian Dooling, Office of Catholic Schools at the Archdiocese of Atlanta; Dr. Connie Urbanski, Associate Superintendent of Schools, Archdiocese of Atlanta; and Mary Jo Nichols, Director of Parish Preschools, Archdiocese of Atlanta, bow their heads in prayer during the Christ the Kind Preschool at Second-Ponce ribbon cutting Aug. 22, 2022.
Rector of the Cathedral Monsignor Frank McNamee interacts with a child during the ribbon cutting of Christ the King Preschool at Second-Ponce Aug. 22, 2022.
Cathedral of Christ the King and Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church came together to open the Christ the King Preschool at Second-Ponce.
The preschool will enroll 80 students in its inaugural year.
The preschool is an ecumenical venture operated by the Cathedral of Christ the King and hosted on the campus of Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Buckhead, serving students 12 months and older. It will enroll 80 students in its inaugural year.
The preschool draws on the long and robust history of Catholic education in America while preserving the legacy of the original Preschool at Second-Ponce, which operated from 1968 until its merger with the new Christ the King Preschool. It prioritizes families of both congregations in its enrollment process.
“It is an exciting day for church relations in Buckhead, that the Baptist church and the Catholic church could make this happen together,” senior pastor of Second-Ponce Dr. Dock Hollingsworth said. “But mostly it’s an exciting day for the children of Buckhead. Your children are going to have a wonderful experience, and we’re honored to have them on our campus.”
The two churches, longtime neighbors at the corner of Peachtree Road and East Wesley Road in Buckhead, have a history of ecumenical partnerships, including combined Good Friday services during Holy Week. This new branch of their partnership creates opportunities for additional interfaith cooperation through service projects that include both the Second-Ponce congregation and preschool families.
“I’m so grateful for the trust of the congregation of Second-Ponce, and blessed by their friendship with our parish community,” rector of the Cathedral Monsignor Francis McNamee said. “I know that we will create an environment where our youngest students will be prepared with the strongest possible academic foundation and know that they are loved by God.”
Bishop Joel Konzen, SM, of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, attended the ribbon cutting for the new preschool.
“This is where so much of the faith is initially transmitted, where so much formation in the way to approach god and treat one another — all of that is handled in these years,” Konzen said. “You’re doing that at home, and it’s great when you can find a place that does that in partnership with you.”
