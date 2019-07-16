Three local seniors were among the over 540 recipients of $500 to $2,000 scholarships in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, the Evanston, Illinois-based National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced July 16. They join the over 3,500 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June.
This year, 173 higher education institutions are underwriting about 4,100 Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program.
This group is Merit’s fourth and final announcement of winners in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program. The previous awardees were announced in April, May and June.
About 7,600 academic champions across the country have won National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million. The latest group of scholarship winners are:
Chamblee: Brian P. Hazelwood
Lovett: Berwyn D. Lu
Woodward: Roshni M. Shah
