Here are the 2019-20 academic year start dates for each local high school, according to each school or school district’s website or staff:
School: Date
Atlanta Classical: Aug. 8
Atlanta Country Day: Aug. 5
Atlanta Girls’: Aug. 12
Atlanta International: Aug. 13
Brandon Hall: Aug. 12
Campbell: Aug. 1
Cross Keys: Aug. 5
Chamblee: Aug. 5
Cumberland: Aug. 8
Ben Franklin: Aug. 8
Galloway: Aug. 14
Holy Innocents’: Aug. 13
Holy Spirit: Aug. 21
Howard: Aug. 12
Lovett: Aug. 14
Marist: Aug. 23
Mount Vernon: Aug. 13
North Atlanta: Aug. 12
North Springs: Aug. 12
Pace: Aug. 14
Riverwood: Aug. 12
St. Pius X: Aug. 5
Weber: Aug. 21
Wesleyan: Aug. 15
Westminster: Aug. 14
Whitefield: Aug. 14
Woodward: Aug. 14
