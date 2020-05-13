With local schools finishing the 2019-20 academic year and starting summer vacation this month, dozens of retiring teachers and staff members are ending their careers. But they’re doing so virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing schools to close and classes to shift to an online format.
The Neighbor interviewed six local retiring educators with at least 40 years of experience. Listed alphabetically by school, these are their stories:
Lovett
Marc Mallet is a middle school language teacher and the summer school director at Lovett, where he’s spent 33 years in his 45-year education career. Mallet, who was born and raised in France, had teaching stints in that country for two to three years and in England for a year before moving to the United States.
“My wife (Carol) is American. She’s from Georgia,” he said. “We met in Paris when I was doing my military service there.”
Mallet then spent about six years combined teaching in New Orleans, Denver and Berkley, California, before getting the Lovett job. He taught in the upper school for five years before moving to the middle school when a new one opened, since he’d previously taught at all levels and preferred middle school.
When asked about ending his career teaching classes online and not in person due to the outbreak, Mallet called it “challenging.”
“It’s a different way of communicating with them,” he said. “I miss them, but for me it’s a learning experience. Overall, I’ve really enjoyed it. We would prefer to be back on campus. The students are there and we can still connect, not as much and not as well because we’re not together. We lose something. I feel lucky because the Lovett students are really good students, so it makes it easy to teach online.”
In retirement Mallet, who has an adult son, Jeremy, said he plans to keep busy teaching at Ecole Du Samedi, a French-language program for kids and adults held Saturdays at Atlanta International School in Buckhead. He co-founded it with Cynthia Mot in 2002. Mallet said he also plans to walk, hike and “enjoy relaxing and being able to read and set my own hours.”
“I want to travel, but I don’t know exactly how that’s going to go,” Mallet said, referring to virus-related travel restrictions. He’s also involved with the Atlanta Pétanque League, an organization devoted to the French game similar to Italy’s bocce.
Mallet said his fondest memories of his Lovett tenure include International Day, a celebration of the world’s cultures the school hosted in the 1990s, and other projects and programs.
“In 1996 we won an award for a project we presented,” he said. “It was on the Atlanta Olympics. … We got to interview the Atlanta Olympic Committee and produced a short video. It was part of the cultural celebration for the Olympics. For about 10 years I was with the (school’s) French program and traveled to France. We did it with three different schools.”
But what Mallet said he’ll miss the most are the students and “all the people I’ve met along the way.”
“I can still have some who communicate with me,” he said. “All that has been fun . … I have images in my mind of a lot of different memories of all that.”
Pace
Fifth-grade teacher Sally Forb started working at Pace in 1978 after spending six years teaching in the DeKalb County Schools district.
Forb, whose career has spanned 49 years, with 43 coming at Pace, said she has mixed emotions about ending it by teaching classes virtually from home.
“We have a headmaster (Fred Assaf) who is very tuned in to the reality this was coming,” she said. “We had a notion that after spring break (the first week of March) we might be switching over to virtual teaching. I am great with technology for someone my age, but it’s not in my comfort zone to use so much technology. However, I have embraced it. I have accepted it. I have gotten a lot of help from my colleagues. It is strange. It is sometimes awkward trying to communicate that way. But all in all, I feel very good about how we’ve moved the curriculum in a very non-stressful way. …
“I’m primarily a math and social studies teacher. I do a ton of planning. It takes me a lot longer to do that on the computer instead of my formal years-long way of doing things. … Personally and generally, I’ve gotten wonderful feedback from parents. The kids are happy. The kids don’t miss class. They are eager beavers. We have morning and afternoon meetings and get to chitchat with the kids and find out their interests and hobbies. We have show and tell and it’s wonderful to bring that back.”
In retirement Forb said she plans to travel and keep up with what’s happening at Pace.
“(As) a lifelong learner, I want to do some things I haven’t done before like sign up for classes,” she said. “I want to volunteer. I have some ideas on where I can put my energy, maybe some after-school tutoring but not at Pace. Plus, I have some interest in doing some volunteering at the nursing home where my mom spent her last years.”
Forb said she will miss the students she’s taught over the years.
“I still keep up with kids,” she said of former fifth-graders. “I’m teaching kids of kids I taught. So (I’ll miss) having that relationship with the families at Pace. I call myself the granny teacher sometimes because I’ve taught their moms and their dads. Kids love that. …
“When I see the different generations, it lights me up. … Pace has been my home away from home for all these years. I’m going to miss it but the time is right. You’ll know when you know.”
St. Pius X
Drama teacher Bonnie Spark is retiring after spending 60 years in education, including 39 at St. Pius X. But she has been teaching since she was a teenager while growing up in coastal Norfolk, Virginia. Spark taught swimming both at a camp there and for the Red Cross to underprivileged children. She also worked as an assistant dance teacher while in high school.
After graduating from the College of William and Mary, Spark spent a year teaching in Virginia before working as a Broadway actress in New York for four years. Because of her husband’s job, she then moved to Atlanta and taught at Brandon Hall for five years before getting a job at St. Pius X. There she was hired by Father Terry Young to help launch the school’s fine arts department, which included drama, music, art and dance.
“With my theater background, because I did professional theater both in New York and here,” Spark said, “he hired me to start the program and to teach English, which I did for two or three years before we started an actual theatre curriculum, which I established back in 1983 or ’84.”
Regarding the coronavirus, she said she was lucky because the last play in St. Pius’ season was March 7 and 8, before the school closed due to health concerns. The drama department had already done a production of “Clue” in October and a Holocaust play, “The Last Train,” in November before closing out with “Oklahoma.”
“As luck or any rainbows in the sky would have it, because it was my last year, I invited many, many alums to come back and celebrate with Monsignor Young. … The Saturday night performance had at least 100 alumni from Utah, Chicago, New York, Florida. It was a blockbuster. Even the Sunday show, we had the monsignor take a picture with the cast and it was quite an event.
“These were all alums and wonderful young adults I had mentored and loved for all these years. Of course, eight days later, everything ceased to be. But I was thrilled because we go to finish the season with a great show, terrific, talented cast, marvelous kids and wonderful reception from the audience, faculty, staff, parents and friends.”
Once the school closed, Spark had her freshmen students record their acting work and email it to her, and she would then critique it. She was disappointed three four arts concerts – dance, guitar, band and chorus – were cancelled due to the pandemic.
“Unfortunately my colleagues did not get the opportunity for the kids to perform, which is heartbreaking,” she said.
In retirement, Spark said she plans to do “lots of volunteering,” spend time with her three grandchildren and return to St. Pius to watch fine arts program productions.
“I would love to do some reading to hospitalized children,” she said. “I would like to do an acting class for younger kids associated with one of the local theaters, and since I love animals, I would like to volunteer at an animal shelter nearby.”
Westminster
Physical education teacher Bill Mosley is retiring after spending 41 years at Westminster. He started teaching there in March 1979, right after graduating from Georgia State University.
“One thing that got me into it was my father (Frank Mosley) was a high school basketball coach, and my grandfather (Tom Holley Sr.) was a school superintendent,” he said. “I learned from a pretty young age the influence you can have as a teacher. I was interested in physical education because I played basketball and actually played for my father. I’ve always liked kids and loved sports, so it was a natural inclination to go into PE.”
Mosley considered teaching high school PE and coaching basketball but by his senior year in college, he opted to teach in elementary school.
“The more I taught PE in elementary school, the more I enjoyed it. … It ended up being a really good decision,” he said.
When Westminster moved its elementary school into the new Love Hall in 1997, “it was like going to a new school,” said Mosley, who started the school’s elementary PE program and was its only teacher until then.
Regarding the shift from in-person classes on online ones, he said the school’s information technology staff helped tremendously, and the teachers “stepped up” in making the adjustment.
“It’s been challenging, for sure, but it’s been rewarding. It’s been really good for us to see the kids and make that connection,” Mosley said.
When asked what he’ll remember most about his time at Westminster, he said he “definitely chose the right career path for me.”
“I’ve loved every minute of my 41 years of teaching,” Mosley said. “I can’t think a time when I said I didn’t like teaching or am getting bored with this. Looking back, working with kids and trying a lot of new curriculum and trying new things (also was a highlight).
“My two (PE teaching) partners, Kahlil Boyette and Sharon Throckmorton, we really enjoyed working with each other. We’re able to feed off each other in class. … I think the other thing I remember is how much fun I have in my job. … That’s a tribute to Westminster because they give you the resources and the professional development you need. They’re very supportive. … I’m going to miss the kids, especially.”
In retirement he said he and his wife plan to travel and spend more time with their family, which includes a son and daughter-in-law in Mississippi, a daughter and son-in-law in metro Atlanta and six grandchildren.
“I’ll start working on getting some new hobbies. I enjoy playing tennis,” Mosley said, adding he’ll rest some when he undergoes knee replacement surgery later this year.
Woodward
Woodward has two retiring educators with at least 40 years of experience: George Dietz and Ed Notestine. Because they’ve been at the school together so long, they consider each other brothers.
Dietz graduated from Georgia Tech in December 1976 with a bachelor’s degree in biology and a minor in chemistry.
“I had dated my wife in high school, and she went to Emory and I went to Georgia Tech,” he said. “She graduated a quarter before I did, and we were going to get married in May. I had a couple of months to kill and saw (an ad) in the paper that Woodward needed an AP biology teacher for a couple of months. After I taught there, they offered me a job for one year.”
Forty-three years later, Dietz has spent his entire career at Woodward as a middle school science teacher.
“I never intended to teach” as a career, he said. “It was going to be a one-year deal and then move on. It became two years and then 10 and then 30.”
Dietz, who also spent four years at Woodard as an assistant principal, said it was “difficult” shifting in-person classes to online ones.
“In some ways it takes a lot more time and effort to teach a science class over Zoom than English or history,” he said. “The thing I miss the most is when kids ask me a question and I can walk over to a display table and do a lab or point to an answer there.
“But if you ask any teacher today, they’ll say they miss the kids and interacting with them. You establish that relationship with your kids and often that relationship goes way beyond. I have tutorial periods where kids can log on, and they will just log on to have someone to talk to. I do miss the kids.”
Dietz said what he’ll remember most about teaching and Woodward are the flexibility to add onto his mandated syllabus each year and sharing “the wonder and beauty” of science with students.
“I love doing things that when they see it, it just blows their mind away,” he said. “I’ve done that at Woodward and we have a sister school in Zambia, and I go over there and teach science classes there every summer as well. … Kids are the same world over, but the look of their faces when they see something, they’re absolutely stunned.”
In retirement Dietz said he plans to make another summer teaching trip to Zambia, since this year’s journey has been cancelled and he’s been there at least 15 times.
“I’ll probably continue doing a little more (volunteer) work at the church,” he said, referring to Christ Our Hope Lutheran Church in Riverdale and adding he may also volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.
Like Dietz, Notestine has spent his entire career at Woodward. He taught middle school math for 40 years and served as an upper school math teacher in 2019-20. Notestine was hired right before getting bachelor’s degrees in elementary education and physical education from Milligan College in Tennessee.
At Woodward he also spent 20 years as the middle school principal. Notestine said ending his career by teaching classes online wasn’t disappointing but was “different.”
“The good part was I had established a relationship with the kids. It’s just been the last 10 weeks. If we had to start out that way, it would have been horrible,” he said, adding his role as middle school principal meant he knew most of the ninth-graders.
Notestine, who also coached several sports at Woodward, said one of his fondest memories was guiding the girls’ track team to the state title in 1986, the school’s first state championship in a female sport. His sister Eileen later led the War Eagles’ girls’ tennis teams to multiple state crowns.
Notestine said his other memorable moments included hiring first-year teachers who went on to have successful careers and watching the students grow up there as much as he did as an educator and adult.
“Every day was exciting. Every day was different,” he said. “Always somebody had a different problem. Part of it was just navigating through adolescence. I enjoyed my one year teaching high school, but it was totally different. (For students) middle school was more about finding out who they are.”
Teaching runs in the family for Notestine, whose wife Debbie taught for over 20 years there and retired two years ago. His daughters, Dana and Sara, teach at Westminster and Woodward North, respectively, and his son Brian works as an accident investigator for the Gwinnett County Police Department. All three are Woodward graduates.
In retirement Notestine, who has five grandchildren and lives with his wife on Lake Lanier, said he would like to drive a bus for the Forsyth County Schools district.
“And hopefully I can volunteer and tutor in middle schools in algebra, pre-algebra and geometry,” he said.
