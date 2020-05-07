The following local high schools have retiring teachers and staff members this year:
Editor’s note: Atlanta Girls’, Brandon Hall, Cumberland, Ben Franklin, Galloway, North Atlanta and Riverwood have no retiring teachers/staff members this year, and Weber and Whitefield are not releasing the names of its retirees, if it has any.
Atlanta Country Day: NA
Atlanta International: Camille Du Aime, head of the Primary Learning Center (more than 30 years of experience)
Atlanta Jewish: NA
Holy Innocents’: NA
Holy Spirit: NA
Howard: Anne Echols, English (42 years)
Lovett: Faye Odom, kindergarten (27 years at Lovett); Marc Mallet, middle school language and summer school director (33 at Lovett, 45 overall); Sharron Barrow, middle school administrative assistant (seven at Lovett); Ken Rau, upper school Latin (37 at Lovett, 39 overall); Diane Husmann, middle school science and math (33 at Lovett, 39 overall)
Marist: John Martin, social studies (42 years), Mike Trapani, dean of students/coach (23)
Mount Vernon: NA
North Springs: NA
Pace: Sally Forb, fifth grade (43 years at school; 49 overall)
St. Pius X: Robin Tanis, head librarian (28 years), Bonnie Spark, drama (40)
Wesleyan: Deborah Kelleher, middle school STEM (24 years at Wesleyan), Pam Smith, lower school Bible (16 at Wesleyan)
Westminster: Nancy Beane, associate director of college counseling (31 years at school), Peggy Jagger, lower school (10), Patty Johnson, lower school PE (25), Bill Mosley, lower school PE (41)
Woodward: Suzanne Barton, Woodward North English (22), Margaret Burts, housekeeping (24), George Deitz, middle school science (43), Jeanine Duke, lower school PE (38), Becky Giacchino, Woodward North instructional aide (21), Chris Greenway, upper school visual arts/department chair (39), Beth Harris, primary school instructional aide (28 years), Angela McCreery, middle school math (22 years), Brenda McDowell, housekeeping (22), Mike Murphy, lower school math and science (39) and Ed Notestine, upper school math (41)
