Only two of the five local high schools but two of the three local school districts increased their graduation rate this year when compared to 2018, according to statistics released Sept. 18 by the Georgia Department of Education.
However, four local schools and two local districts had rates above the state’s mark of 82.0%, which is slightly above the 2018 rate of 81.6%.
Buckhead’s North Atlanta saw its score drop from 92.5% in 2018 to 91.1% this year, and Atlanta Classical Academy, which had its first senior class in 2019, had a rate of 88.6% in its first year eligible. The Atlanta Public Schools district, which saw a record high rate of 79.9% in 2018, dropped by nearly two points to 78.0% this year. But its rate has jumped by 18.8% since 2014, the year Superintendent Meria Carstarphen arrived.
“APS continues to show progress, with our 2019 graduation rate representing improvements since we first began our targeted focus on graduation in 2014,” Carstarphen said in a news release. “While our rate declined slightly from our all-time high last year, we are encouraged that our efforts are continuing to yield results for kids and producing much stronger outcomes than just five years ago. There is no question, however, that there is much more work to be done to ensure that all students are on the path to graduation.”
Sandy Springs’ North Springs saw its rate hike from 90.1% in 2018 to 93.1% this year. Riverwood’s rate dropped half a point from 92.2% to 91.7%. Fulton County Schools saw its rate ramp up from 86.8% last year to 87.2% in 2019.
Campbell, which serves Vinings residents, increased its rate from 83.5% in 2018 to 87.0% this year, the highest jump among local schools. Cobb County Schools also had a rate of 87.0% for 2019, an increase from last year’s 85.2% mark.
On the statewide level, Georgia’s rate increased slightly from the 81.6% mark in 2018 and has gone up every year since 2012, when it was only 69.7%.
“I’m proud today of Georgia’s teachers and students, who are doing the on-the-ground work that leads to increases in our graduation rate and other indicators – including NAEP and Georgia Milestones scores,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a news release. “Moving forward, we must continue to focus on offering a relevant education and preparing every child for their future – not a one-size-fits-all system that sends every student in the same direction, but a tailored and personalized pathway based on a student’s academic and career interests and future goals.”
Georgia calculates a four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate as required by federal law. This rate is:
The number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma, divided by
The number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class
The adjusted cohort rate is defined as follows: From the beginning of ninth grade, students who are entering that grade for the first time form a cohort that is subsequently adjusted by adding any students who transfer into the cohort during the next three years, and subtracting any students who transfer out.
For more information on graduation rates, visit https://bit.ly/2kFetpD.
